Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines, Picks, and Prediction - September 13 | 2022 MLB Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of a three-game series at home on Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. EDT. The best odds, lines, and picks for the game are here.

The Dodgers defeated the Diamondbacks in Game 1 with a score of 6-0 to take their overall record to 97-43. They have already clinched a playoff spot and have gotten used to overpowering their opponents with complete authority. The Dodgers have undoubtedly had the best hitting team this year, and their bullpen has been flawless. They will try to win their second straight road series.

The Diamondbacks have dropped two straight series after losing five of their previous six games. They are in last place in the National League West standings, 31 games behind the Dodgers, and have little hope of making the playoffs. All they'll be doing at home is trying to look good.

Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers Seven shutout innings from Tyler and a career-high 34 homers from Mookie? W. Seven shutout innings from Tyler and a career-high 34 homers from Mookie? W. https://t.co/8KtDeTxsAP

"Seven shutout innings from Tyler and a career-high 34 homers from Mookie? W." - Dodgers

Tonight's game is pegged to be one of the better pitcher duels. As such, the Dodgers will start Clayton Kershaw on the mound. He has an ERA of 2.62, a 0.97 WHIP, and a W-L of 7-3. This will be his 18th start of the season and the first against the Diamondbacks. With his commanding curveballs and well-placed sliders, this is going to be a mouth-watering clash.

The Diamondbacks will start RHP Merrill Kelly on the mound against the Dodgers. He has an ERA of 2.94, a 1.09 WHIP, 147 K's, and a W-L of 12-5. This will be his 29th start of the season and his fourth against the Dodgers. In his previous three starts against the Dodgers, he gave away 14 runs on 19 hits in 13.0 IP.

Although Kelly's record against tonight's opponents is not that resounding, he will surely be up for a fight to get that elusive win against the Dodgers this season.

dedicated_dodgers_fan @dedicateddodge2 Clayton Kershaw takes the mound as the Dodgers look to clinch the NL West. GO DODGERS! Clayton Kershaw takes the mound as the Dodgers look to clinch the NL West. GO DODGERS! https://t.co/8jENjMrfy5

"Clayton Kershaw takes the mound as the Dodgers look to clinch the NL West. GO DODGERS!" - dedicateddodge2

Match Details: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 13 at 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Dodgers -200 -1.5 (-115) Over 7.5 (-120) Arizona Diamondbacks +170 +1.5 (-105) Under 7.5 (+100)

Best Picks: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Best Picks

It is surely going to be a battle of the bullpens tonight. The Dodgers are a hard-hitting team, but expect Kelly to do just enough to give his side a good start. The same goes for Kershaw. Expect a scoreless first inning.

Pick: Diamondbacks First Innings Under 0.5 Runs (-135)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Prediction

Both pitchers will look to restrict their opponents from scoring. Expect a low-scoring game tonight. The Dodgers will just do enough to edge out a victory.

Dodgers' First Five Innings Under 2.5 Runs (-145)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt