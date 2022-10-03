Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - October 3 | 2022 MLB Season

The Milwaukee Brewers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night (October 3).

It's coming down to the wire for the hosts. Milwaukee is two games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the final wild-card spot with just three games remaining.

The Brewers lost their previous series to the Miami Marlins to move to 84-75 this year. Looking at the Diamondbacks, they currently hold a 73-86 record this season after losing to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

The Brewers have been great versus Arizona at home, winning 11 of the past 12 facing the Diamondbacks at American Family Field entering Monday's game.

Milwaukee's Brandon Woodruff gets the nod on Monday night. He is 13-4 with a 3.05 ERA and will be making his 27th start. He has been excellent this year, and he'll be matched up with a Diamondbacks lineup that lit him up last month. Woodruff was poor in that outing, allowing five runs in 5 2/3 innings.

The encouraging news is that the right-hander has recently been great heading into tonight's game, giving up just one earned run in his past 12 frames. The Brewers' righty has also been excellent in his home park this year, holding a 1.98 ERA in Milwaukee. With the Brewers' season on the line, Woodruff will need to have a strong outing here to start the series.

Tommy Henry gets the nod Monday for the Diamondbacks, holding a 3-4 record and a 5.98 ERA. Last time out, he was poor, lasting just 4 2/3 frames, giving up six hits and five earned runs, while he K'd six in the loss. Milwaukee's offense is slumping, averaging just 2.4 runs per game in their past seven, but they do fare better against lefties.

Also, Henry's recent performances have been pretty awful, as he's surrendered 17 earned runs in his past 13 frames. Look for Milwaukee's offense to wake up as time is running out for them to sneak into the postseason.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Monday, October 3, 7:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Arizona Diamondbacks +197 +1.5 (-110) Over 7.5 (+100) Milwaukee Brewers -235 -1.5 (-110) Under 7.5 (-120)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers Betting Prediction

The Diamondbacks can only play the role of spoiler at this point. However, for the Brewers, they need to win out to realistically have a chance of making the playoffs. Milwaukee's bats were shut down last series by a solid Miami pitching staff, but expect them to bounce back against the struggling Henry tonight.

Prediction: Brewers Team Total Over 4 Runs (-143)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far