Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers : Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction- September 3 | 2022 MLB Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks will play the Milwaukee Brewers for the third time in the four-game series on Saturday. The Diamondbacks have a 2-0 lead and the Brewers will try to change that.

The Diamondbacks are currently in third place in the National League West with 63 wins at a winning percentage of 0.481. They have a positive home record of 36-33 and are 8-2 in their last 10 matchups.

The Brewers are in second place in the National League Central with 69 wins at a winning percentage of 0.527. They have a negative away record of 34-36 and are 4-6 in their last 10 matchups.

The Diamondbacks have performed exceptionally well lately and are coming up with two straight wins in this game. Christian Walker has been superb this season. He has an OPS of 0.821, 31 home runs, and 75 RBIs at an average of 0.237 this season. Pitching from the Diamondbacks is good as well. Zac Gallen has done great with an ERA of 2.34 and a 10-2 record this season.

The Brewers are doing well in the scoring department. Willy Adams along with Christian Yelich have contributed well. Adams has 26 home runs, 77 RBIs and an OPS of 0.750 this season. He is one of the most crucial players in the team. While the pitching team has Corbin Burnes. He has an ERA of 2.84 with 195 Ks this season.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers Match Details.

Fixture: Milwaukee Brewers @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Date and Time: Friday, September 3, 8:10 pm EDT

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER MILWAUKEE BREWERS -170 -1.5(-105) o8(+100) ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS +155 +1.5(-110) u8(-110)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers best picks

Madison Bumgarner will pitch for the Diamondbacks. His form is not good right now. He has an ERA of 17.18 with only 2 Ks in the last seven days. He needs to do well if the team wants to maintain a winning streak.

Corbin Burnes will start for the Brewers. He has done well and stands second on the season charts with 195 strikeouts against his name. He has an ERA of 7.50 with 5 Ks in the last seven days. He will be very crucial in this game.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers prediction

Both teams will look to win this game. They had a very close encounter game last time out and the Brewers can take advantage of it to change the tide in their favor on this occasion.

The Brewers have been striking well this season. Bumgarner's form gives them an edge.They are likely to play aggressively in this game and make the series 2-1.

Prediction :- The Brewers will win this game.

