"Ohtani is great no doubt" "Babe Ruth threw 13.1 scoreless innings in ONE GAME of the 1916 World Series" - MLB Twitter divided as Shohei Ohtani's phenomenal stats fuel comparison with baseball legend Babe Ruth

Shohei Ohtani’s two-way excellence has often drawn comparisons to Hall of Famer Babe Ruth.

Last month, Ohtani became the first player since Ruth to notch double-digit homers at the plate and double-digit wins on the mound. Ruth accomplished the feat in 1918 while playing for the Boston Red Sox.

Despite hailing from two different eras, fans have often engaged in comparing the modern day phenom with the all-time baseball great.

Only 4 AL pitchers have more Ks than Shohei Ohtani.

There are loads of factors that need to be taken into account. For starters, the major league wasn’t an inclusive tournament during Ruth’s playing days.

We also need to consider genetics and how players have evolved physically over the last century. In 1913, the average major league player was 5’9” tall and weighed 176.3 lbs. Fast forward to 2013, those figures bumped up to 6’1” and 207 lbs.

Thanks to evolution, athletes keep getting taller, stronger, and physically better as a whole.

There is no way to settle the Ohtani vs. Ruth discussion. Very few people, if any, can lay claim to having witnessed both.

What Ohtani is doing right now is once in a lifetime stuff. Cherish it while it lasts.

Shohei Ohtani remains in contention for the 2022 AL MVP despite Aaron Judge’s astonishing numbers

Ohtani’s double-edged brilliance keeps him in contention for this year’s American League MVP honor, despite Aaron Judge's excellent, personal-best campaign.

Judge launched his 51st homer against the Angels on Tuesday night. He is now only ten shy of Roger Maris’ single-season American League record (61).

Judge joined Ruth and Mickey Mantle in being the only three Yankees to have enjoyed multiple 50 homer seasons. Judge hit 52 homers in his rookie 2017 season. He is now one home run shy of his career-best. If he maintains his current trajectory, he will finish the season with 63 home runs.

Ohtani, on the other hand, is averaging .267/.359/.523 and has 29 homers to his name. However, he has been more dominant on the mound. He has an 11-8 record with a 2.67 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 128 innings.

For now, Judge has the edge because the Yankees are still in the World Series picture. Ohtani, for all his brilliance, hasn’t been able to inspire the Angels to a first postseason appearance since 2014.

