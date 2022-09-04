Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers : Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction- September 4 | 2022 MLB Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks will play the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. The Diamondbacks have a 2-1 lead. The Brewers will try to change that.

The Diamondbacks are currently in fourth place in the National League West with 63 wins. They have a winning percentage of 0.481. They have a positive home record of 36-34 and are 7-3 in their last 10 matchups.

"Final"- Diamondbacks

The Brewers are in second place in the National League Central with 70 wins. They have a winning percentage of 0.530. They have a negative away record of 35-36 and are 5-5 in their last 10 matchups.

"Don't count us out" - Milwaukee Brewers (via Twitter)

The Diamondbacks have performed exceptionally well lately and have come up with two straight wins in this game. Christian Walker has been superb this season. He has an OPS of 0.813, 31 home runs, and 75 RBIs at an average of 0.234 this season. Pitching from the Diamondbacks is good as well. Zac Gallen has a 10-2 record with an ERA of 2.34 and a WHIP of 0.93 this season.

The Brewers are doing well in the scoring department. Willy Adams, along with Christian Yelich, have contributed, as well. Adams has 26 home runs, 77 RBIs and an OPS of 0.750 this season. He is one of the most crucial players in the team.

The pitching team has Corbin Burnes, along with Eric Lauer. Burnes has an ERA of 2.84 with 195 Ks this season.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Brewers @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Date and Time: Friday, September 4, 4:10 pm EDT

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER MILWAUKEE BREWERS +135 +1.5(-155) o8(+100) ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS -150 -1.5(+140) u8(-120)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers best picks

Zac Gallen will pitch for the Diamondbacks. He is in great form right now. He has an ERA of 0.00 with seven Ks in the last seven days. He will play an important role in this game.

Jason Alexander will start for the Brewers. He has done well in the last few games. He has an ERA of 1.80 with six Ks in the last seven days. He will be very crucial in this game for the Brewers.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers prediction

Both teams will look to win this game. They had a good game last time out. The Brewers will try to take advantage of it and win this game.

With the form Gallen is coming into this game with, things stand changed. The Diamondbacks are more likely to win this game because of better pitching and a good contribution from the batters.

Prediction :- The Diamondbacks will win this game.

