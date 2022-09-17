Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 17 | 2022 MLB Season

The four-game MLB series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres is level at 1-1.

The Diamondbacks won Game 1 before the Padres thrashed the home team in Game 2. This game will decide who takes the lead before the final game of the series.

"Final" - Diamondbacks

Arizona put up a decent effort in Game 1, that was missing in the second. They played like a team, with everyone chipping in as they won 4-0. However, things took a drastic turn in Game 2, where the Padres outperformed the Diamondbacks. The hosts was unable to contain San Diego's batter and endured a humiliating 12-3 defeat.

The Padres are 5-5 right now. They bounced back well after a defeat in the first game. It's quite evident from their performances they look good for the long run. They are almost certain to make the playoffs but are behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are the only team to qualify for the playoffs.

"Dub in the dessert" - Padres

The four-game series is interestingly poised at 1-1. Arizona will need the support of their home crowd to beat the Padres, which is going to be tough. If the Diamondbacks have beaten them once and could do so again.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres: Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Padres @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17, 08:10 pm EDT

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Arizona Diamondbacks -110 +1.5 (-195) U 7 (+100) San Diego Padres -110 -1.5 (+165) O 7 (-120)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres: Pick

Zac Gallen is back for the Diamondbacks to take on the Padres. He has the swag and what it takes to beat the best.

His season stats are off the roof and could help Arizona take the lead in the series. Gallen has had an ERA of 2.50 in 27 games this season, making him the best pick of the game.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres: Prediction

The odds suggest that this game is a close one to call, as there's no clear winner. With the inclusion of Zac Gallen, the Diamondbacks could win.

Pick/Prediciton: Diamondbacks 1st 5 innings O 1.5 (-115)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far