Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 18 | 2022 MLB Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the San Diego Padres in the final game of their MLB series at home on Sunday afternoon in Phoenix. The Padres lead 2-1.

The Diamondbacks are 68-77 overall, and despite being on a good run of form, have lost their last two games to the Padres. They have slim hopes of making it to the playoffs this season. They sit 11.5 games behind the Padres in the National League West division. Arizona will look for a win to level their series with the Padres.

The Padres, meanwhile, have won their last two games against the Diamondbacks. They're now 80-66 on the season and on the cusp of a playoff spot. San Diego did a good job of recovering after losing the first game. Their performances clearly show that they have a bright future.

The Diamondbacks will start Ryne Nelson on the mound. He's coming off the ranks of his minor league team and is a good prospect for the major leagues. This will be his third start of the season and second against the Padres. In his previous outing against the Padres, he registered a win, giving up no runs on four hits with seven Ks in seven IP. He's a bright young talent.

The Padres, meanwhile, will start Japanese pitcher Yu Darvish in the final game of the series. He has an ERA of 3.16, a 0.95 WHIP, 175 K's and a W-L of 14-7. This will be his 28th start of the season and the fifth against the Diamondbacks.

In his last four outings against the Diamondbacks, he gave up seven runs on 14 hits, with 23 Ks in 26.0 IP. He loves to pitch against the Diamondbacks and will be eyeing his fourth win against them this season.

Fixture: San Diego Padres @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Date & Time: Sunday, September 18, 01:10 pm EDT

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres: Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under San Diego Padres -155 -1.5 (+110) Over 8.5 (+100) Arizona Diamondbacks +135 +1.5 (-130) Under 8.5 (-120)

Yu Darvish is a seasoned pitcher. He likes to command authority from the mound. He has a good pitching arsenal and loves to strike his opponents on a 2-2 count with a nasty slider or an inside-the-box breaking ball.

Expect him to continue his good form against the Diamondbacks and register a win today.

Pick: Yu Darvish to record a win. YES (+115)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres: Prediction

This game might be too close to call, but expect the hitting unit of the Padres to come out with an elusive win and their bullpen to be authoritative from the hill.

Prediction: Padres -155

