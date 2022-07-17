Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions July 16, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres play the second game of their three-game series today at Petco Park.
The Padres took a 5-1 lead in the third inning last night and rode that lead to victory. Despite picking up their 51st win on the season, the Padres are still 9 1/2 games behind the Dodgers in the National League West.
"We had a good feeling aobut this one" - Padres
Pitching today are Tyler Gilbert for the D-Backs and Sean Manaea for the Padres.
Gilbert is making just his fifth start of the season and 12th of his career. After giving up six runs in back-to-back starts, he's allowed just one in his last two. The Santa Cruz native seems to be figuring things out in The Show.
Manaea has had some struggles since heading south from Oakland to San Diego. He's had just as many strong starts as poor ones, but San Diego needs him to settle in if they are going to make a playoff run.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Match Details
Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres
Date & Time: Saturday, July 16, 10:10 p.m. EDT
Venue: PETCO Park, San Diego, CA
"Military Sunday at Petco Park in America’s Finest City! Go Padres!" - padresblogger
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Betting Odds
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Best Picks
Manaea's strikeout total is either 7+ or less than 3. His line today is 5 1/2. He struck out 6+ in his last two appearance against Arizona, making today's pick quite obvious.
Sean Manaea Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-122)
Neither pitcher is particularly spectacular. However, Gilbert has given up a run in the first just once this season, and the Diamondbacks haven't landed a run in the first on either of Manaea's starts against them this year. Making the NRFI a must bet.
No Runs in the First Inning (-132)
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Prediction
San Diego has won seven of their last eight against Arizona, and Manaea seems to have his best games against the Diamondbacks. It will be a tight game, but the edge should be given to San Diego in this one. Bettors should parlay the Padres moneyline with the over.
San Diego (-188) & Over 8 (-102)
Parlay (+222)