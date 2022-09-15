Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction- September 15| 2022 MLB Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Diego Padres at Chase Field on Thursday. In this National League West clash, the second-placed team faces the fourth-placed team. Only one of the remaining four teams in the NL West has a chance to qualify for the playoffs as the LA Dodgers have already clinched the division.

The Diamondbacks have had a decent outing so far having won 67 games at a win percentage of .472. Their overall record so far has been 67-75, putting them fourth in the NL West standings and 31 games back of the Dodgers. Their recent form hasn’t been great either. They’ve only won four of their last 10 fixtures. Their home record this season has been decent. They have gone 38-36 so far.

"POWER SERG." - DBacks

The Padres have been impressive this season winning 78 games so far. Their overall record stands at 78-65 with a win percentage of .545, putting them in second place in the NL West standings.

They have been consistent throughout the season, but their recent form is faltering. They have only won four of their last 10 games. They are on track to beat their record from last year and are in contention for a Wild Card berth, something they failed to do last campaign.

"A Two-sday shutout" - Padres

Josh Rojas and Christian Walker have been top performers for the Diamondbacks this season. Rojas has the highest batting average on the team at .270. Walker has a team-high 32 home runs and an RBI of 79. Zac Gallen has been impressive as well. He has an ERA of 2.50 and has thrown 163 strikeouts.

For the Padres, it's been a Manny Machado show this season. He has the highest batting average (.299), most home runs (28), highest RBI (90), and the most runs created (100.38) of any Padres player. Yu Darvish has also been stellar this campaign, having an ERA of 3.16 and throwing 175 strikeouts.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres Match Details.

Fixture: San Diego [email protected] Arizona Diamondbacks

Date and Time: Thursday, September 15, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres best picks

The top pick for the game is Sean Manaea. He has an ERA of 5.23 and the Padres have gone 7-8 when he's started.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL San Diego Padres -1.5 -167 Under 9 Arizona Diamondbacks +1.5 +145 Over 9

Diamondbacks vs Padres Final Prediction:

The Padres will come into this game with confidence. This series is a must-win for them to stay in contention for the Wild Card berth. The Diamondbacks have been average so far, but the Padres have been very impressive away from home. The San Diego side should pull through with a W.

San Diego Padres: -1.5

