Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 25 | 2022 MLB Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks will be at home to face the San Francisco Giants on Monday night. The Diamondbacks lost 4-3 on Sunday to the Washington Nationals, bringing their record to 42-53 on the year. The Giants are now 48-47 on the season following their defeat versus the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Arizona has struggled at home this season, with an abysmal 18-26 record at Chase Field. They've also had little success facing teams with winning records as they're just 18-32 versus above .500 clubs.

Arizona will trot out Merrill Kelly for Monday's game. Kelly is 9-5 with a 3.26 ERA. Last outing, he threw six innings, allowing six hits and one earned run. The Diamondbacks' righty has faced the Giants twice this month. He tossed a quality start and allowing two earned runs in each game.

The Giants' offense ranks fifth in runs per game, helped a lot by their ability to draw walks. Expect the visitors to try and work the count against Kelly on Monday.

Arizona Diamondbacks @Dbacks We are won with the force and the force is with us. We are won with the force and the force is with us. https://t.co/MbWQ0Ya38E

"We are won with the force and the force is with us." - Dbacks

Jakob Junis, who is 3-1 with a 3.32 ERA as a starter, will be on the hill for San Francisco. He has been solid this season and will be facing a mediocre Diamondbacks lineup on Monday. In his last start, Junis threw five frames, giving up five hits and two earned runs, while he was able to sit down five batters.

"Un-leash-ed" - SFGiants

The San Francisco right-hander has been solid on the road, carrying a 2.25 ERA away from home on the year, so expect him to continue this success in the desert.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Date & Time: Monday, July 25, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under San Francisco Giants -105 -1.5 (+160) Over 9.0 (-105) Arizona Diamondbacks -115 +1.5 (-190) Under 9.0 (-115)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Best Picks

Both of these starters have been excellent recently and should be able to get through the first inning unscathed. Expect six quick outs to start the series on Monday night.

Pick: No Runs First Inning (-110)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Prediction

Tyler Gilbert was a late scratch for this game, meaning Kelly was pushed up by a day. Kelly has probably been Arizona's best starter, so this helps their chance of winning. It shouldn't be an issue either for Kelly to step in as his last start came on July 17. With the quality of these two starters, look for the game to be relatively low scoring.

Prediction: Under 9.5 Runs (-145)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far