Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 26 | 2022 MLB Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks will be at home to face the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. The Diamondbacks defeated the Giants 7-0 on Monday to improve to 43-53 on the year. Meanwhile, the Giants now find themselves at 48-48 on the season after their loss. The Giants have fallen to .500, and they're now 2.5 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the final Wild Card spot.

Tyler Gilbert, who is 0-3 with a 5.59 ERA while starting, will be making his seventh start on Tuesday for Arizona. He was scratched yesterday, but he'll be taking on a lineup that is ranked #5 in runs per game.

Last outing, Gilbert threw five frames, giving up five hits and three earned runs. Recently the left-hander has been in a good rhythm, surrendering just four earned runs in his previous 14 1/3 innings. The Giants have only scored 3.4 runs per game in their last seven contests, so look for Gilbert to try and take advantage of the cold bats.

San Francisco will trot out Carlos Rodon for Tuesday's game. Rodon is 8-5 with a 2.95 ERA. He has been excellent this year, and he'll be up against a decent Diamondbacks lineup on Tuesday.

In his last start, Rodon threw five innings, surrendering six hits and five earned runs while fanning seven. The last two starts overall haven't been great, as the lefty has allowed six earned runs in his previous 10 innings. The All-Star will look to get his team back in the win column on Tuesday.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Date & Time: Tuesday, July 26, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under San Francisco Giants -180 -1.5 (-120) Over 8.5 (-105) Arizona Diamondbacks +160 +1.5 (+100) Under 8.5 (-115)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Best Picks

Austin Slater will face lefty Tyler Gilbert on Tuesday. Versus southpaws, he has been great, holding a .882 OPS. Slater is slugging .583 against soft-throwing left-handed pitchers since 2021, and Gilbert doesn't blow hitters away with velocity. Look for Slater, from the leadoff spot, to get on and come around to score at least once.

Pick: Austin Slater Over 0.5 Runs (-125)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Prediction

With their loss on Monday, the Giants have now lost five straight, and with Rodon starting, they've dropped seven of the last nine. The Giants have had recent success in Arizona, though, as they've won 18 of the previous 26 at Chase Field. Look for the visitors to lead through five behind their ace.

Prediction: Giants First 5 Innings -0.5 (-130) & Total Under 8.5 (-115)

