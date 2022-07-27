Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 27 | 2022 MLB Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday afternoon. The Diamondbacks beat the Giants 7-3 on Tuesday to improve to 44-53 this year. Looking at the Giants, they now sit at 48-49 this season, and they've lost six in a row. They're still only 2.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot, occupied by the St. Louis Cardinals, so they do have time to turn it around.

Arizona will hand the ball to Zac Gallen for Wednesday's contest. He is 5-2 with a 3.31 ERA and will be making his 19th start of the year. He's been dependable this season, and he'll be matched up with a good Giants lineup that is ranked #5 in runs per game. In their last seven, though, the Giants have averaged only 3.6 runs per contest.

In Gallen's previous start, he threw seven strong frames, giving up two hits and no earned runs while striking out seven. The Arizona right-hander should be able to build off of this performance Wednesday against a struggling San Francisco offense.

Logan Webb, who is 9-3 with a 2.77 ERA, will be taking the mound Wednesday for San Francisco. Last outing, Webb threw six innings, surrendering five hits and one earned run. These last couple of weeks, the right-hander has been great, holding a 1.38 ERA in his previous four outings.

The Giants' righty was solid earlier this month versus Arizona, pitching six scoreless innings and striking out eight. Look for Webb to replicate this dominance on Wednesday.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Date & Time: Wednesday, July 27, 3:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under San Francisco Giants -110 -1.5 (+145) Over 8.0 (+100) Arizona Diamondbacks +100 +1.5 (-175) Under 8.0 (-120)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Best Picks

Webb K'd eight Arizona hitters back on July 12. In his career, he averages over seven strikeouts per game versus the Diamondbacks. He should at least notch six today in the desert.

Pick: Logan Webb 6+ Strikeouts (+138)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Prediction

The Giants have had road woes all year long and the bats have been non-existent since the All-Star break. Look for Arizona to lead or at least by tied through five behind Gallen.

Prediction: Diamondbacks First 5 Innings +0.5 (-120) & No Runs First Inning (-135)

