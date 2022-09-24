Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 23 | 2022 MLB Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks will be at home to face the San Francisco Giants on Friday night. These NL West foes have seen a lot of each other as the season winds down.

The Diamondbacks were beaten by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday to move to 70-81 this season. Looking at the Giants, they now find themselves at 73-77 this year after their win versus the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Both clubs are now over 30 games behind in the National League West division entering Friday's game. At one point, the Giants seemed poised for a playoff berth. Entering the series, the Diamondbacks have won five of their previous six meetings in Arizona.

Tommy Henry, who is 3-4 with a 5.50 ERA, will be taking the hill Friday for Arizona. The southpaw hasn't pitched well in limited innings so far, and he'll be up against an average Giants lineup on Friday. In his last outing, Henry threw 4 1/3 frames, giving up seven hits and five earned runs, while fanning two hitters in a loss versus the San Diego Padres. The Giants are under .500 overall, but against lefty starters, they have gone 28-25 this year. Let's see if San Francisco can get to Henry early on Friday night as they seek their fifth consecutive victory.

San Francisco's Carlos Rodon gets the ball on Friday night. He's gone 13-8 with a 2.84 ERA and will be making his 30th start. He has been dominant this year, despite not getting a ton of run support, and will be up against a slumping Diamondbacks lineup on Friday. Arizona is averaging three runs in their past seven, but this year they've been able to hit Rodon a decent amount.

Lately, the Giants left-hander has been rolling though, allowing two earned runs in his previous 16 1/3 innings. The San Francisco left-hander will look to have his best stuff tonight in what will be his fourth outing versus Arizona.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Date & Time: Friday, September 23, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under San Francisco Giants -167 -1.5 (-105) Over 8.0 (-120) Arizona Diamondbacks +152 +1.5 (-115) Under 8.0 (+100)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Prediction

The Giants are hot right now, and even though they haven't had recent success at Chase Field, they should be confident after sweeping the Rockies. Expect the road team to lead through five behind their best pitcher tonight.

Prediction: Giants First 5 Innings ML (-169)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far