Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 24 | 2022 MLB Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the San Francisco Giants on Saturday (September 24) night in MLB action.

The Giants came out on top against the Diamondbacks on Friday, moving to 74-77 on the season. Meanwhile, Arizona is now 70-82 after the loss.

San Francisco is all but out of postseason reckoning, while Arizona cannot qualify for the National League playoff. The Giants did win on Friday, but they have struggled in a few series this year in Arizona.

Merrill Kelly will take the mound Saturday for the Diamondbacks. He's 12-7 with a 3.15 ERA over 30 starts on the season. He has been very dependable and will pitch against an average Giants lineup.

Recently, the right-hander's performances have dipped, giving up eight earned runs in his past 11 innings over two outings. That's very uncharacteristic of Kelly, but he has dominated San Francisco this season. The Arizona right-hander has also been good at home, so expect him to bounce back on Saturday night.

San Francisco, meanwhile, will send out hurler Alex Cobb, who's 6-6 with a 3.48 ERA. In his last start, he was solid, going 5 1/3 innings, giving up four hits and two earned runs in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has been steady this season and will be pitching against a Diamondbacks lineup he has managed well in two starts against them. Lately, the right-hander has been better in his starts, surrendering just two earned runs in his last 12 1/3 innings. Expect Cobb to have a solid outing in the desert as his team looks to clinch the series.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Date & Time: Saturday, September 24; 8:10 pm EDT

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under San Francisco Giants +103 +1.5 (-205) Over 7.5 (-110) Arizona Diamondbacks -113 -1.5 (+170) Under 7.5 (-110)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants Betting Prediction

Both pitchers have seen the other lineup a lot this season, and every time, they've pitched well, especially in Kelly's starts.

Expect a low-scoring game, especially early on, as it seems Giants hitters have not been able to figure out Kelly in four games. The under has also hit in four of the Diamondbacks' last four home games against a right-handed starter. Additionally, four of the last five meetings have gone under, so don't expect the starters to give up many runs.

Prediction: First 5 Innings Under 4 Runs (-120)

