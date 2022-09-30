Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 30 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Francisco Giants will play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday afternoon (September 30). Both NL West teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, but we'll be treated to a good pitching matchup tonight.

The Giants defeated the Colorado Rockies on Thursday to improve to 78-78 on the season. Looking at the Diamondbacks, they currently hold a 72-84 record for the year following their win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

Arizona has struggled badly in San Francisco heading into Friday's game, as they've gone 6-20 here in their previous 26.

San Francisco's Alex Cobb gets the call on Friday afternoon. He is 6-7 with a 3.67 ERA, and he'll be making his 27th start. The Diamondbacks' offense that he'll be up against ranks 15th in runs per game and 24th in OPS, and overall they are a tad below average.

The SF's right-hander has been better recently, holding a 2.67 ERA in his last six appearances. This will be his fifth start versus Arizona this year. He's had mixed results in the last four and the Diamondbacks should be pretty familiar with his repertoire at this point.

Expect Arizona to get to Cobb, but he rarely implodes completely, so don't expect an offensive onslaught from the visitors.

Merrill Kelly gets the call Friday for the Diamondbacks, sporting a 13-7 record and a 3.13 ERA. He has been solid this year and will be pitching against a mediocre Giants lineup on Friday. Looking at his last start, he was solid, going seven innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs while punching out six.

Expect Kelly, who has dominated the Giants to the tune of a 1.53 ERA over five outings, to keep pitching well in the Bay.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks @ San Francisco Giants

Date & Time: Friday, September 30, 10:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Arizona Diamondbacks +120 +1.5 (-195) Over 7.0 (-120) San Francisco Giants -130 -1.5 (+160) Under 7.0 (+100)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Prediction

Merrill Kelly has been great for Arizona this year, and there's no reason why he shouldn't succeed against San Francisco again tonight. The Diamondbacks also tallied five runs off Cobb the last time they matched up, so expect them to score at least two runs through five tonight.

Prediction: Diamondbacks First 5 Innings ML (+108) & Diamondbacks First 5 Innings Over 1.5 Runs (-110)

