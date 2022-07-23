Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 22 | 2022 MLB Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Washington Nationals Friday night. The Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 last Sunday to improve their overall record to 40-52 on the season. Meanwhile, the Nationals now find themselves at 31-63 on the year after their 7-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

Washington has been a bad team away from home, carrying just a 16-27 away record this season. They now trail by a whopping 27.5 games in the National League East division.

Zac Gallen, who is 4-2 with a 3.65 ERA, will start Friday for Arizona. He has been solid this year, and he'll pitch against a below-average Nationals lineup. In his previous start, Gallen went 6 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs while striking out five. Look for him to have another solid outing on Friday night against a team that is near the bottom in runs per game.

"Zac Gallen, Dirty 88mph Changeup." - Rob Friedman

Patrick Corbin, who is 4-12 with a 5.87 ERA, will be on the hill Friday for Washington. The Diamondbacks' offense he'll face ranks #22 in runs per game, and in their past seven, they've averaged a paltry 2.6 runs per contest.

Corbin got lit up in his last start versus the Braves, allowing five earned runs in only five innings. Hen has had a handful of dominant starts as well as some starts where he's been rocked, so don't rely on the lefty for consistency.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals Match Details

Fixture: Washington Nationals @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Date & Time: Friday, July 22, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Washington Nationals +138 +1.5 (-155) Over 8.5 (-110) Arizona Diamondbacks -153 -1.5 (+130) Under 8.5 (-110)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals Best Picks

The switch-hitting Ketel Marte has been excellent over the last few weeks. In his previous 65 at-bats, his slugging percentage is .523. After a slow start to the campaign, Marte has picked it up lately, so look for him to stay hot on Friday.

Pick: Ketel Marte Over 1.5 Total Bases (-140)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals Betting Prediction

Arizona has performed well in the first five innings of games where Gallen has started, and this should be the case again versus a weak Nationals lineup. Also, the Diamondbacks should be able to plate some runners off of their former pitcher Patrick Corbin.

Prediction: Arizona Diamondbacks First 5 Innings -0.5 (-115) & Diamondbacks Team Total Over 4.5 Runs (-110)

