Arizona State vs Oregon State Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 14 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Arizona State Sun Devils are off to a brilliant 14-3 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, second in the Pac-12 Conference, and are on a three-game winning streak.

They are coming off a win against the Oregon Ducks (90-73) in their previous outing. Almost every player from the starting lineup scored in double digits to help the team win. Desmond Cambridge came out to score a maximum of 21 points.

They will now take on the Oregon State Beavers, who are 7-10 at the start of the season, eleventh in the same conference, and are on a disappointing four-game losing streak. The Arizona Wildcats defeated them 86-74 in their last outing.

Tyler Bilodeau and Michael Rataj were the two players who came off the bench and scored 18 points each. The Beavers will now host this game at the Gill Coliseum on Saturday (January 14) where they will look to end their losing streak.

Arizona State Sun Devils vs Oregon State Beavers: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Arizona State Sun Devils -400 -8 (-110) O 131.5 (-110) Oregon State Beavers +320 +8 (-110) U 131.5 (-110)

The Sun Devils started the season with 14 wins in 17 games. Their away record is positive at 3-2 for now. The team is well above the average mark in offense, scoring 73.2 points per game, which ranks 132nd in the nation along with a massive 35.2 offensive rebounds while conceding 65.4 points per game.

The Oregon State Beavers have struggled so far this season with only seven wins in seventeen games. Their home record is decent at 7-2, which shows that all their wins have come at home. The team is poor on the offensive front, averaging 64.3 points per game, which ranks 342nd in the nation while conceding 67.4 points, which ranks 132nd in the country.

Arizona State Sun Devils vs Oregon State Beavers: Match Details

Fixture: Arizona State Sun Devils @ Oregon State Beavers

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 04:00 p.m ET

Venue: Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon

Arizona State Sun Devils vs Oregon State Beavers: Prediction

The Sun Devils are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games played on a Saturday. The away team in this fixture has been 5-2 against the spread in their last seven meetings.

The Sun Devils have a big 8-2 advantage over the Beavers in their last ten meetings. Looking at current statistics and form, the away team are the clear favorites for today's game.

Final Prediction: Arizona State -8 (-110)

