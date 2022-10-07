Arkansas Razorbacks vs Mississippi State Bulldogs NCAAF Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: October 8 | 2022 NCAAF Season

The Arkansas Razorbacks will meet the Mississippi State Bulldogs in an NCAAF Matchday 6 clash on Saturday (October 8) at the Davis Wade Stadium.

Both teams are part of the Southeastern Conference West. Mississippi leads Arkansas 3-2 in their head-to-head battle.

The start of the season has been great for the Bulldogs so far. With four wins and a loss, they're fourth in the conference. Mississippi has had a perfect start at home, winning all three games. Their only loss came against the #25 LSU Tigers, where they conceded the game in the final quarter. The Bulldogs lost the quarter 21-0, eventually resulting in a 31-16 loss.

Arkansas (3-2) is last in the West. They started on a perfect note, winning the first three games. However, they lost the next two against the Texas A&M and #1 Alabama Crimson Tide. There is pressure to deliver a win after losing the last two, but the game against the Bulldogs is not going to be easy.

The Bulldogs are yet to lose at home whereas the Razorbacks have lost both home and away. It's a great opportunity for Arkansas to bounce back and move up the standings.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs Mississippi State Bulldogs: Match Details

Fixture: Arkansas Razorbacks @ Mississippi State Bulldogs

Date & Time: Saturday, October 8; 12:00 pm EDT

Venue: Davis Wade Stadium, Mississippi State, Mississippi

Arkansas Razorbacks vs Mississippi State Bulldogs: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Arkansas Razorbacks +260 +9 (-110) O 57.5 (-110) Mississippi State Bulldogs -315 -9 (-110) U 57.5 (-110)

Arkansas Razorbacks vs Mississippi State Bulldogs: Pick

Dillon Johnson has been fabulous so far for the Bulldogs. The running back has racked up some good numbers.

In his most recent outing, Dillion picked up 69 rushing yards, including a TD. There's a good chance he might come out flying again against a struggling Arkansas team. If he gets going, the Bulldogs could have an easy day on the field.

Pick: Dillion Johnson Total Rushing Yards Over 56.5 (-110)

Arkansas Razorbacks vs Mississippi Bulldogs: Prediction

As much as the Razorbacks would like to win, it won't be easy. They have to bring their A-game to have a chance of beating the Bulldogs. Odds and home advantage favor Mississippi to win.

Prediction: Razorbacks Team Total Under 23.5 (-105)

