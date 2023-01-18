Arkansas vs. Missouri Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 18 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The (#25) Arkansas Razorbacks (12-5) will visit the Missouri Tigers (13-4) on Wednesday night.

Arkansas has lost three straight games as they continue to deal with injuries. Mizzou transfer Trevon Brazile and top prospect Nick Smith are out indefinitely, while others have missed time. Missouri has dropped three of their last four, including a 74-68 loss to Arkansas earlier in the year.

Arkansas vs. Missouri Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Arkansas Razorbacks +1.5 o153.5 +110 Missouri Tigers -1.5 u153.5 -135

Odds are courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook

Arkansas vs. Missouri Match Details

Fixture: Arkansas Razorbacks at Missouri Tigers

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Venue: Mizzou Arena

ShotQuality Tale of the Tape

Below, we will highlight essential ShotQuality data for this matchup, including Adjusted Offensive and Defensive SQ, strengths, weaknesses, and frequency. SQppp is a player's average ShotQuality points per possession.

Thus, SQppp = Total SQpoints/Total No. of Possessions.

The Arkansas Razorbacks own a 1.12 AdjOFF SQ this season, good for 34th in the nation. Mizzou has the 52nd-best AdjDEF SQ at 0.95. Arkansas does well in all key stats but spacing and shot-making, where they are in the eighth percentile. Conversely, the Tigers are in the 73rd percentile or worse in spacing and shot-making.

The Razorbacks own high-frequency numbers in finishing at the rim, isolation, midrange, P&R ball screen, and transition shot types. They are in the top 100 in all those shot types except in isolation and midrange, with SQ PPPs outside the top 275. Conversely, the Tigers are in the top 130 in all those categories except in the P&R ball screen metric, with a 1.01 SQ PPP (302nd in the country).

The Tigers have a 1.13 AdjOFF SQ, the 31st-best mark in the country. Arkansas has posted a 0.91 AdjDEF SQ this season, clocking in at 14th in the country. The Tigers are in the top 80 of all key metrics except FTR, where they are 216th. The Razorbacks are 300th in FTR and in the 39th percentile or worse in spacing, shot-making, and shot selection.

Mizzou is in the country's top half in frequency regarding the following shot types: cut, finishing at the rim, off-the-dribble three-pointers, and transition. They are near the best in the country in finishing at the rim. Arkansas is in the top 60 in defending near the rim but has struggled in transition.

Arkansas vs. Missouri Prediction

Both these teams have a war chest of talent at their disposal. Each squad has a case to make a run in their conference, yet each has deficiencies that are tough to ignore. Both defenses have struggled, especially in shot selection. In a matchup like this, it's best to take the home team backed by a thunderous crowd.

Prediction: Missouri -1.5 (-110)

