Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions - August 30 | 2022 MLB Season

The Atlanta Braves are set to face off against the Colorado Rockies in Game 1 of a three-game series at home at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 30, at 7:20 p.m. EDT. The best odds, lines, and picks for the game are here.

The Braves have a 79-50 overall record and are currently sitting second in the National League East. They have lost the last two games on the road against the St. Louis Cardinals, but they are back on their home turf, where they possess a 42-24 home record. They will surely look to brush off those defeats.

The Rockies, on the other hand, are massively suffering in both their pitching and hitting departments. They were on a four-game losing streak until last night when they managed to narrowly edge past the New York Mets for a win. They have a 55-74 overall record, with their hopes of making it to a Wild Card spot all but over.

The Braves are set to start Max Fried on the mound. He possesses an ERA of 2.52, with 140 K's, and a WHIP of 1.02, taking his W-L to an impressive 12-4. He has been phenomenal in his last four outings, averaging six strikeouts in at least six IP. He reads the game well and makes it difficult for the hitters to reach the bases. He has a nasty slider and an absolute gem of a fastball, averaging 98 mph.

The Rockies will start Jose Urena on the mound in response. He hasn't had a decent performance so far this season. He has an ERA of 5.98, a WHIP of 1.67, and an overall record of 2-5. He hasn't had any credible outings in his last five starts and is struggling to register a win for his team. He will hope to up his game and try to perform well against one of the better hitting lineups so far this season.

Match Details: Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies

Fixture: Colorado Rockies @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 30, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Field, Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Colorado Rockies +300 +1.5 (+135) Over 8.5 (-105) Atlanta Braves -365 -1.5 (-155) Under 8.5 (-115)

Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies Best Picks

Max Fried has been a dominant figure on the hill this year. He looks to control the game from the onset and is ruthless with his pitching variations. Fried will look to give the Braves an early advantage in the game by trying to shut out the Rockies' hitting lineup. He has a K/9 stat of 8.2 this year and will surely look to build upon it.

Pick: Max Fried Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+125)

Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Prediction

The Braves are a much stronger team on paper, especially from a depth perspective. Their previous two games surely ended in defeat, but they are a hungry unit, ready to pounce back and get back to their winning ways.

They will count on their LHP Fried to set a positive tone early in the game and go on to pitch at least six innings through the game to restrict the Rockies' side to a minimum.

Prediction: Rockies' First Five Innings Under 1.5 Runs (-145)

