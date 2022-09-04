Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins MLB Odds, Pick, Predictions, and Preview: September 4 | 2022 MLB Season 

Game 2 between the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins ended in a 2-1 victory for the Braves. The Braves lead the three-game series 2-0. The third and final game starts on Sunday afternoon, and the home team will look to finish in style.

"Happy Saturday" - Braves

Truist Park has seen it all. Their team is certainly one of the best in the league and the most balanced. The 2021 World Series champion Braves are having another terrific season. They currently sit second in the National League East, but there is nothing to worry about. Only the New York Mets are ahead of them.

The Marlins' journey, on the other hand, is going downhill. Representing the same division as the Braves, Miami has not been able to live up to expectations. Fourth in the division, at a 55-77 record, is not good enough. Alongside the Washington Nationals, the Marlins are the worst performers in the NL East. They have the worst current losing streak at 2-8.

"Final" - Marlins

This is a clear opportunity for the Braves to sweep the series. They are simply better than the Marlins on all fronts. Game 1 was a display of ruthlessness, beating Miami 8-1. However, Game 2 was not what Atlanta expected. Even though they won the game, it was not an easy win. Atlanta will look to repeat their performance from Game 1 in Game 3.

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins: Match Details

Match: Miami Marlins @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Sunday, September 4, 1:35 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

Odds: Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Atlanta Braves -265 -1.5 (-115) U 7 (-105) Miami Marlins +225 +1.5 (-105) O 7 (-115)

Game 3 odds favor the Braves.

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins: Pick

Max Fried looks ready to pitch for Atlanta in Game 3. He is a having a terrific season till now and will be super effective against a weak Miami. He is nicknamed "Maximus" as he tries to prove his name's worth. Fried has an ERA just over 2.50 and is a deadly pitcher who is always aiming for the bullseye.

Max Fried is having a career-defining season.

Max Fried season statistics (2022)

GP IP H ER SO WHIP ERA 25 158.1 138 45 143 1.04 2.56

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins: Predicition

Expect the Braves to win Game 3 quite comfortably. They are in a position where they can challenge the Mets for the first spot in the NL East. The Marlins have nothing left to prove this season. They are out of the race and should to work on the season to come. Expect a clean sweep for the Braves.

Pick/Prediction: Braves -265

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt