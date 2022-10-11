Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - October 11, 2022 | MLB 2022 Playoffs

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies will play Game 1 of the MLB National League Division Series today (October 11) at Truist Park.

After sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card round, the Phillies will face their division rival. The Braves have had the last five days off after winning the National League East, so they're rested and ready to rock.

Pitching in this one will be Ranger Suarez for the Phillies and Max Fried for the Braves.

Suarez has pitched 28 innings against the Braves this year, allowing ten runs on 23 hits. It's worth noting that he shut out the Braves in his last start against Atlanta, but he has not been great overall against the Bravos this season.

Fried, meanwhile, ended the season with a 14-7 record and an ERA of 2.48. Against Philly this season, he has allowed eight runs in four starts. This is the fifth year in a row Fried is pitching in the postseason. He has improved each year, so bettors should look for a great performance from him tonight.

Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies Game Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ Atlanta Braves

Time & Date: Thursday, October 11; 1:07 pm EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Over/Under Phillies +1.5 (-140) +155 Over 7.5 (-105) Braves -1.5 (-135) -190 Under 7.5 (-130)

Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies Best Picks

Max Fried might be the best pitcher in the National League playoffs. His team is the reigning champions, and they're looking to repeat. This game should be light work for both Fried and the Atlanta Bats. Bettors can expect minimal runs out of the Phillies, and Atlanta should rock Ranger.

Atlanta Over 4 Runs (-105) & Phillies Under 3 Runs (-130)

Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies Prediction

The Braves are rested and running their best pitcher today. The Phillies are coming off a tough series and using their third starter. This is a mismatch. The Phillies may make the series interesting, but bettors should not expect much from them today.

Atlanta -1.5 (+115)

Bonus Pick

The Braves should roll through these playoffs, and the Phillies appear to be no match for them. Braves to sweep is a great payout for bettors.

Poll : Who Will Win Today? Atlanta Braves Philadelphia Phillies 0 votes