Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - October 12, 2022 | MLB 2022 Playoffs

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies will play Game 2 of the MLB National League Division Series today at Truist Park.

The Phillies took Game 1 of this series in a high-scoring affair. The Phillies scored seven runs on 12 hits while allowing six runs on nine hits. The Phillies kept the Braves' score down, despite letting them on base. In the regular season, Atlanta had one of the lowest totals of men left on base, but yesterday they stranded 19.

It was a disappointing performance by the Braves, but they have another chance today.

Pitching in this one will be Zack Wheeler for the Phillies and Kyle Wright for the Braves.

Zack Wheeler pitched in Game 1 of the Wild Card Round against the St. Louis Cardinals; Wheeler pitched 6.3 shutout innings. He has now pitched fifteen consecutive innings without allowing a run.

Kyle Wright was fantastic in the regular season and had a 2.84 ERA against Philadelphia in three starts. Wright has had problems pitching in the playoffs in the past, most notably allowing seven runs in less than an inning against the Dodgers in the 2020 NLCS. However, he looks like a completely different pitcher this year.

Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies Game Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ Atlanta Braves

Time & Date: Wednesday, October 12; 4:35 pm EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Over/Under Phillies +1.5 (-185) +120 Over 7.5 (+105) Braves -1.5 (+105) -140 Under 7.5 (-125)

Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies Best Pick

Two aces are hurling today, but both lineups have been on a tear with no intentions of slowing down. It's hard to imagine either of these guys giving up many runs, but it's even less imaginable that the bats are going to go cold.

First Five Innings: Over 3.5 Runs (-125)

Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies Prediction

The Braves are not going to go to Citizens Bank Park trailing 0-2. Their offense will get the job done today, pick up the win, and go win the next two in Philadelphia. Given the depth and talent on this team, they're not going down this early in the playoffs. Bettors can count on that.

Atlanta (-140)

