Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview - September 26 | 2022 MLB Season

The Atlanta Braves will be on the road to face the Washington Nationals on Monday (September 26) in MLB action. It will mark the start of a three-game series, which the Nationals will host at National Park.

Both teams have won their last game and will look to continue in the same vein. The two National League East division teams have endured contrasting fortunes this season.

The Nationals are last in the division with a miserable 53-99 season record. Both their home (24-50) and away (29-49) performances explain their struggles in a nutshell.

There's nothing really for them to look forward to except to have the season end quickly. However, a few wins will be appreciated by fans and will give them something to cheer about. The Nationals will look to continue their winning ways against the Braves.

Meanwhile, Atlanta, along with the New York Mets, clinched the wildcard spot. Although qualification is guaranteed, the defending champions do not want to rest right now.

They have an eye on the division as well, which they would like to clinch. With only a few games remaining, New York is enjoying a small lead at the top. The Braves will look to continue racking up wins, starting with their series against the Nationals.

Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals: Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ Washington Nationals

Date & Time: Monday, September 26; 07:05 pm

Venue: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Washington Nationals +205 +1.5 (+120) U 8.5 (-115) Atlanta Braves -245 -1.5 (-140) O 8.5 (-105)

Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals: Pick

Bruce Elder (1-3) has not had the win/loss ratio with the Braves as he would have liked to but has the chance to improve it. Cory Abbott (0-3), meanwhile, has fared even worse. Game 1 could depend on how the pitchers are going to fare. The stas are more in favor of Bruce Elder for the pick.

He has a 3.38 ERA compared to Cory's 4.85. This is the most important stat to keep in mind while choosing a pitcher. It looks like Bruce will win the race, making him the pick of the game.

Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals: Prediction

Odds favor the Braves to win Game 1. As Ronald Acuna Jr. is likely to miss the game, it's important for the others to chip in. Nevertheless, Atlanta is still strong enough to beat the Nationals.

Prediction: Braves Total Team Runs Over 5.5 (+110)

