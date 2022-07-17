Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 17, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals play their final game before the All-Star break today.

Atlanta is playing a for a rare four-game sweep of a division rival. Even more impressive than that, a win today would give Atlanta nine straight wins against Washington.

"12 - 4 in July. 372 career saves for @kenleyjansen74." - Bally Sports: Braves

Pitching today are Spencer Stider for the Braves and Erasmo Ramirez for the Nationals.

Spencer is having a tremendous rookie campaign. He's making his 10th start and still holds an ERA under 3. In addition to that, he's averaging 1.56 Ks an inning and has a WHIP of 1.02.

Ramirez is making just his second start of the season. He's been decent coming out of the bullpen, but in a pinch situation, he's been named a starter for today's game. He has been very hot and cold as a starter throughout his career, so it'll be interesting to see how he does today.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ Washington Nationals

Date & Time: Thursday, July 17, 1:35 p.m. EDT

Venue: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Nationals Park first opened it's gates in March of 2008.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Betting Odds

Spread 1H Run Line Over/Under Run in the 1st? Braves -1.5 (-170) -1.5 (-102) Over 9 (-106) Yes (-142) Nationals +1.5 (+140) +1.5 (+120) Under 9 (-114) No (+112)

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Best Picks

Spencer Strider has been electric since taking on this starting role. The only reason he doesn't have more wins is the lack of run support. However, facing the Nationals, that shouldn't be a problem. The game odds are steep on this one, so the first-half bet is a great look.

Atlanta -1.5 1H Run Line (-102)

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Spencer Strider, Wicked 87mph Slider. 🤢



6th K Spencer Strider, Wicked 87mph Slider. 🤢6th K https://t.co/HWNtdcvAA5

"Spencer Strider, Wicked 87mph Slider." - Rob Friedman

When a reliever starts, like Ramirez is today, they are typically strong for the first time through the lineup. After that, they are liable to fall apart. Combine that with Strider on the mound for the Braves, and bettors shouldn't expect any runs for the first few innings.

No Runs in the First Inning (+112)

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Prediction

The Nationals haven't given bettors a single reason to think they will win today. An Atlanta win and a Mets loss would let Atlanta go into the break just a game and a half out of first place. The odds are steep, so bettors should look to the under.

Under 9 Runs (-114)

