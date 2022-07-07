2022 MLB National League Rookie of the Year Odds: Michael Harris II, Spencer Strider, Oneil Cruz, and More 

The National League Rookie of the Year race is heating up as the MLB season is halfway over. MacKenzie Gore and Oneil Cruz opened the season as the favorites to win. While these two still sit in the top four, two Atlanta Braves have snuck in after being far under the radar.

Michael Harris II (+300)

Michael Harris II was called up from Double-A Mississippi at the very end of May and had an astounding June, hitting .347. The speedy outfielder also collected four stolen bases and four home runs. As the youngest player in the majors, he's put together an impressive resume without even mentioning his defensive abilities.

still thinking about Braves’ Michael Harris II making a barehanded catch in centerfield still thinking about Braves’ Michael Harris II making a barehanded catch in centerfield 😍 https://t.co/Rcm4VsYBct

It's easy to see why he's the favorite to win this award, but bettors should be wary. It's almost impossible for him to continue at this pace, and if he were to, bettors should be thinking MVP, not Rookie of the Year. Given that, waiting for him to cool down will allow the chance to see how good he really is. As he comes back down to earth, bettors may get the chance at better odds.

Spencer Strider (+500)

Spencer Strider is the other name out of Atlanta. Strider started the season in the bullpen, as the Braves wanted to give him some experience before throwing him into a starting role.

Strider was untouchable in relief. Given the Braves' struggles with the fifth spot in the rotation, they decided to give him some starts while they waited for Mike Soroka to return. However, Strider is cementing himself in the rotation. In five of his seven starts, he's allowed two or fewer runs, including two shutouts. The Rookie of the Year race could come down to these two teammates.

National League Rookie of the Year Odds

Michael Harris II +300 Oneil Cruz +430 Spencer Strider +500 MacKenzie Gore +750 Seiya Suzuki +1200 Nolan Gorman +1300

Oneil Cruz (+430)

Oneil Cruz is an interesting bet for Rookie of the Year. Cruz is a 6'7" behemoth, playing shortstop unlike anyone before him. Given the speed at which he can throw, it's unclear why he's not a pitcher, but as a result, he might become the most entertaining middle infielder in baseball history.

Cruz is hitting a measly .193 in his two weeks in the big leagues. Admittedly, this is a tiny sample size to make any decisions on. He will need to evolve from just an entertaining shortstop if he wants to take home some hardware at the end of the year. At (+430), bettors should steer clear until he proves himself at the plate.

MacKenzie Gore currently holds a 3.18 ERA.

MacKenzie Gore (+750)

MacKenzie Gore currently offers the best bet for Rookie of the Year. The odds on him are fantastic. After struggling in back-to-back starts against Colorado, he buckled down for a shutout performance against the Phillies. Gore looks great this season. He's already had some adversity and overcame it, giving bettors a premier pick.

