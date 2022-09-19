Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 19 | 2022 MLB Season

The Atlanta Braves will be home to face the Washington Nationals on Monday (September 19) night. These National League East opponents have gone up against each other a lot this year, but only Atlanta has something to play for right now.

The Braves defeated the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, moving to 91-55 on the season. Meanwhile, the Nationals currently hold a 51-95 record on the year following their defeat to the Miami Marlins. The Braves are just one game behind the New York Mets in the NL East, so every game is of massive importance.

Atlanta has been a very strong team while at home, holding an impressive 50-25 record at Truist Park. Meanwhile, Washington has been subpar on the road this season, sporting just a 27-45 away record. The Braves have beaten up on Washington all year, so we'll see if that trend can continue on Monday.

Atlanta will send out righty Kyle Wright for Monday's contest. He is 18-5 with a 3.18 ERA through 27 starts so far. Wright has been excellent this season, and he currently leads the MLB in wins. On Monday, he'll be pitching against an abysmal Nationals lineup that has scored the league's sixth fewest runs per game.

In his previous outing, Wright tossed 5 1/3 frames, allowing three hits and one earned run, while he K'd four in a win versus the San Francisco Giants. The Braves righty has also been impressive at home this season, carrying a 2.82 ERA at Truist Park.

The Nationals lineup is pretty weak overall, and Wright has already tossed two quality starts against them. He has a great chance at picking up his 19th win on Monday night.

"Kyle Wright, Wicked Curveballs." - Rob Friedman

Cory Abbott, who is 0-2 with a 4.37 ERA, will be on the hill on Monday for Washington. As a starter, Abbott's ERA is slightly worse at 5.19.

The Washington right-hander has been able to at least keep his club in the game in his last few starts, but this Atlanta lineup will be difficult to deal with. They have a .762 team OPS, the second-best mark in the league, and they rank third in runs per game.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Match Details

Fixture: Washington Nationals @ Atlanta Braves.

Date & Time: Monday, September 19, 7:20 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Washington Nationals +275 +1.5 (+140) Over 8.5 (-105) Atlanta Braves -350 -1.5 (-165) Under 8.5 (-115)

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Betting Prediction

The Braves have won nine of their last ten meetings versus the Nationals this year and have gone 21-6 when Kyle Wright has started for them. Back Atlanta to lead by at least two runs by the fifth inning.

Prediction: Braves First 5 Innings -1.5 (-118)

