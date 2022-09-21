Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 21 | 2022 MLB Season

The Atlanta Braves will take on the Washington Nationals on Wednesday (September 21) at the Truist Park in MLB action.

The two National League East teams take on each other in the final game of an already wrapped-up series. The Braves have won this three-game series with two straight wins.

The Braves have been sensational this season in the National League. They are one of the only three teams to have won over 90 games. They have gone 93-55, putting them in second place in the NL East standings.

The Braves are only a game behind the top-placed Mets The battle between the two teams to clinch the division is turning out to be a thrilling ones. The Braves are in hot form, winning five straight ahead of this game. The Braves and Mets have already booked themselves a wildcard berth at the minimum as they vie for the top spot.

The Nationals, meanwhile, are at the extreme opposite end of the spectrum compared to the Braves. They have the worst record in the MLB - an abysmal 51-97 - the same number of games they lost last season.

The Nationals have a horrendous win percentage of .345. Their recent form is nothing to write home about, as they've lost eight of their last ten outings, including two on the spin against their current opponents.

Austin Riley has impressed for the Braves. The third baseman has hit 37 home runs with an RBI of 92. He has the most runs created (107.95) of any Braves player this campaign. Max Fried has also been a key to Atlanta's success, with an ERA of 2.52.

Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals Match Details

Fixture: Washington Nationals @ Atlanta Braves

Date and Time: Wednesday, September 21,12:20 pm ET

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals Best Picks

The top picks for the game are Bryce Elder of the Braves and Paolo Espino of the Nationals. Elder has an ERA of 3.67, while Espino has an ERA of 4.24.

Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals Betting Odds

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Atlanta Braves -1.5 -270 Under 8.5 Washington Nationals +1.5 +220 Over 8.5

Braves vs Nationals Final Prediction

This game is as one-sided as it gets. The Braves are playing scintillating ball and the Nationals just aren’t at that level this season. The Braves should win this convincingly.

Atlanta Braves: -1.5

