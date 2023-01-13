Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks take on the Indiana Pacers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday (January 13) in NBA regular season action.

The Hawks have gone 19-22 thus far, having lost two of the last 3 games. They come into this game on the back of a 114-105 defeat against the Milwaukee Bucks. With that defeat, they fell to the 9th seed in the Eastern Conference standings, having only one three of the last 10 games. Trae Young has been great for Atlanta over the last five games, averaging nearly 29 points and nine assists per game.

The Pacers, on the other hand, have gone 23-19 and have won two of their last 3 games. They did, however, lose their last game 113-119 against the New York Knicks and fell to the 7th seed in the Eastern Conference, but they have been in great form.

The Pacers have won seven of their last 10 games and will look to continue their incredible run of six consecutive home wins. Their talisman Tyrese Haliburton had a poor game against the Knicks, registering seven assists and scoring just 15 points. It was a very underwhelming performance by Haliburton considering the fact that he is averaging 20 points and 10 assists per game.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks @ Indiana Pacers

Date & Time: Friday, January 13, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Atlanta Hawks Clint Capela Calf Out Indiana Pacers Tyrese Haliburton Knee Out

Both sides have major injury problems as the Hawks come into this game without their starting center Clint Capela, while the Pacers are without their star man Haliburton and could possibly have Turner and Nesmith out also.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Atlanta Hawks -2 (-110) Over 238.5 (-112) -132 Indiana Pacers +2 (-110) Under 238.5 (-110) +110

Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers Starting 5s

Hawks: PG PG Trae Young SG Dejounte Murray SF De’Andre Hunter PF John Collins C Onyeka Okongwu

Pacers:PG T.J. McConnell SG Andrew Nembhard SF Buddy Hield PF Aaron Nesmith (GTD) C Myles Turner (GTD)

Hawks vs. Pacers Betting Prediction

Looking at the prospective lineups for both teams, it is clear that the Hawks come into this game with a much better starting 5. They haven't been in the best of form but have the perfect opportunity to turn their fortunes around.

The Pacers could possibly field a lineup without three of their regular starters, which gives Atlanta a great advantage. Although the Pacers have been incredible at home, the Hawks have won 2 of their last three road games.

Without the presence of Haliburton, Trae Young could go berserk and win the game single-handedly for Atlanta.

Hawks: -2 (-110)

