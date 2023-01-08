Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Clippers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds and Spread - January 8 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Atlanta Hawks will visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday (January 8) in the first of two meetings in the NBA this season.

The 18-21 Hawks are in tenth place in the Eastern Conference and have lost five of their last six games. Atlanta is 11th in points per game and 22nd in offensive rating. They have struggled on the less flashy side of the ball, ranking 23rd in opponents points per game and 16th in defensive rating.

Meanwhile, the 21-20 Clippers are seventh in the Western Conference and currently on a five-game losing streak. The Clippers have struggled tremendously on the offensive side of the ball, as they rank 29th in points per game and 28th in offensive rating. They have been much better on the defensive end, ranking fourth in opponents points per game and seventh in defensive rating.

The Hawks are 7-13 on the road, while the Clippers are 11-8 at home.

Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Clippers Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks at Los Angeles Clippers

Date and Time: Sunday, January 8; 9:00 pm EST

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

The Atlanta Hawks will be without Clint Capela, who will be sidelined for the seventh straight game with a right calf strain.

Meanwhile, Clippers star shooting guard Paul George is listed as questionable due to right hamstring soreness. Forward Nicolas Batum is also questionable with a left ankle sprain, while guard Luke Kennard is questionable with right calf soreness.

Player Team Status Injury Clint Capela Atlanta Hawks Out Calf Paul George Los Angeles Clippers Questionable Hamstring Nicolas Batum Los Angeles Clippers Questionable Ankle Luke Kennard Los Angeles Clippers Questionable Calf

Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Clippers Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Atlanta Hawks +3(-112) Over 231.5(-110) +124 Los Angeles Clippers -3(-108) Under 231.5(-110) -146

Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Clippers Starting 5s

Hawks - PG Trae Young, SG Dejounte Murray, SF De'Andre Hunter, PF John Collins, C Onyeka Okongwu

Clippers - PG Reggie Jackson, SG Paul George, SF Kawhi Leonard, PF Marcus Morris Sr., C Ivica Zubac

Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Clippers Betting Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers have both underwhelmed this season. Furthermore, both teams have struggled tremendously recently.

While the Hawks have lost five of their last six games, the Clippers are on a five-game losing streak. The Clippers could be without Paul George in this matchup, as he has been dealing with a sore right hamstring. Look for the Hawks to take advantage and end their California road trip with a victory.

Prediction: Atlanta Hawks ML (+124)

