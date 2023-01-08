Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Clippers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds and Spread - January 8 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Atlanta Hawks will visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday (January 8) in the first of two meetings in the NBA this season.
The 18-21 Hawks are in tenth place in the Eastern Conference and have lost five of their last six games. Atlanta is 11th in points per game and 22nd in offensive rating. They have struggled on the less flashy side of the ball, ranking 23rd in opponents points per game and 16th in defensive rating.
Meanwhile, the 21-20 Clippers are seventh in the Western Conference and currently on a five-game losing streak. The Clippers have struggled tremendously on the offensive side of the ball, as they rank 29th in points per game and 28th in offensive rating. They have been much better on the defensive end, ranking fourth in opponents points per game and seventh in defensive rating.
The Hawks are 7-13 on the road, while the Clippers are 11-8 at home.
Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Clippers Match Details
Fixture: Atlanta Hawks at Los Angeles Clippers
Date and Time: Sunday, January 8; 9:00 pm EST
Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California
$1,000 No Sweat First Bet at FanDuel Sportsbook
Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report
The Atlanta Hawks will be without Clint Capela, who will be sidelined for the seventh straight game with a right calf strain.
Meanwhile, Clippers star shooting guard Paul George is listed as questionable due to right hamstring soreness. Forward Nicolas Batum is also questionable with a left ankle sprain, while guard Luke Kennard is questionable with right calf soreness.
Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Clippers Betting Odds and Spread
$1,000 No Sweat First Bet at FanDuel Sportsbook
Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Clippers Starting 5s
Hawks - PG Trae Young, SG Dejounte Murray, SF De'Andre Hunter, PF John Collins, C Onyeka Okongwu
Clippers - PG Reggie Jackson, SG Paul George, SF Kawhi Leonard, PF Marcus Morris Sr., C Ivica Zubac
Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Clippers Betting Prediction
The Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers have both underwhelmed this season. Furthermore, both teams have struggled tremendously recently.
While the Hawks have lost five of their last six games, the Clippers are on a five-game losing streak. The Clippers could be without Paul George in this matchup, as he has been dealing with a sore right hamstring. Look for the Hawks to take advantage and end their California road trip with a victory.