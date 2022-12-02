Auburn vs Colgate Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 2| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The No.15 Auburn Tigers are on a brilliant 7-0 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season and sit second in the Southeastern Conference. Their previous win came against the Saint Louis Billikens (65-60). They will now take on the Colgate Raiders, who are 5-4 overall and sit fifth in the Patriot League Conference.

The Raiders won in their last outing against the Hartford Hawks (92-58). The Tigers will be looking for their eighth when they host this game at the Neville Arena on Friday (December 2). The Raiders, on the other hand, will be looking for their sixth win of the season.

Auburn Tigers vs Colgate Raiders: Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Auburn Tigers -13 (-110) O 143.5 (-110) Colgate Raiders +13 (-110) U 143.5 (-110)

Auburn is off to a perfect start to the season. The most impressive wins of the season have come against teams like the Northwestern Wildcats (43-42) and the South Florida Bulls (67-59). They now have a decent chance at home to make it eight consecutive wins.

The team is kind of average going forward. They will score 70.1 points per game but what keeps them undefeated is their solid defense. They are conceding only 56.9 points per game, which ranks them 14th in the league. Their 3-pt shooting is awful at only 26.6% and the field goal percentage is at an ordinary 41.3.

The Colgate Raiders have five wins and four losses so far this season. The losses have come against teams like the Buffalo Bulls (88-87), the Duquesne Dukes (85-80), the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (72-68), and the Penn Quakers (81-69).

The team is averaging an impressive 81.2 points per game and is conceding 71.8 points. Their shooting from the line is also brilliant at 40.4% whereas the field goal percentage stands at a brilliant 50.8.

Auburn Tigers vs Colgate Raiders: Match Details

Fixture: Colgate Raiders @ Auburn Tigers

Date & Time: Friday, December 2, 08:00 p.m ET

Venue: Neville Arena, Auburn, Alabama

Auburn Tigers vs Colgate Raiders: Prediction

The under is 6-2 in the Tigers' last eight games overall. Following a straight win, the under is 6-2 in the Tigers' last eight games. They are also under 5-2 in their last seven home games.

There are no injuries for either team at the moment. The two teams have only met each other in 2019. The Tigers won that game 91-62. Even after three years, the Tigers are the favorites to win this game. Their defense is one of the best in the league and it will be too much for the Raiders to break through.

Final Prediction: Total Under 143.5 (-110)

