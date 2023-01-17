Auger-Aliassime vs Molcan Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 17| Australian Open 2023

Felix Auger-Aliassime is seeded No.6 in the 2023 Australian Open. He is now through to the second round of the Grand Slam after defeating his fellow countryman Vasek Pospisil in a four-set encounter.

Felix won the game 1-6, 7-6, 7-6, 6-3 which proved to be a long first-round game, that included two tiebreaks. Everything in the game was similar, in fact, Vasek had more aces (14) compared to Felix's (13).

His first-serve percentage was more at 65% compared to Felix's at 60%. But it was the winning percentage on the first serve that made the difference for the seeded player, which was 76% compared to Vasek's 69%.

There was a difference of only three points in total points won. Felix won a total of 140 points whereas Pospisil won a total of 137 points. The Canadian is now through to the second round and will face Alex Molcan, who is coming off an epic first-round win.

Alex faced former Australian Open champion Stanislas Wawrinka in the first round, and what a game it was. The 25-year-old Slovakian player had to dig deep to win the game 6-7, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6, 6-4.

His winning percentage on the second serve turned out to be the deciding factor, 62% compared to Wawrinka's 32%. He won 166 total points whereas Wawrinka managed to win a total of 160 points.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alex Molcan: Betting Odds

Player Moneyline Spread Over/Under Felix Auger-Aliassime -1000 -7.5 (-105) Over 32.5 (-110) Alex Molcan +650 +7.5 (-115) Under 32.5 (-110)

Felix is currently ranked No.7 in the ATP rankings and has reached a career-high ranking of No.6 in 2022. His personal best in the tournament was the quarterfinal result that he achieved last year. This will be his fourth appearance at the Australian Open.

Alex currently ranks No.53 in the world and has reached a career-high ranking of 38. This is his second appearance and reached the round of 64 last year. The left-handed Slovakian will now face a ranked player in the second round.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alex Molcan: Match Details

Fixture: Felix Auger-Aliassime @ Alex Molcan

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 17, 08:15 p.m ET

Venue: Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne Park

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alex Molcan: Betting Prediction

The two players have faced each other only once before when Alex defeated Auger-Aliassime. But that win came on clay and their current matchup will be on the hard court. Both players are coming off sensational wins in the first round and the second-round contest seems to be exciting.

Final Prediction: Total Over 32.5 (-110)

