"It looks like Djokovic is playing chess" - Alex Molcan sheds light on crucial learning experience from facing Novak Djokovic

Slovakian tennis star Alex Molcan recently suggested that facing Novak Djokovic for the first time defined the way he approached tennis from that point onwards. Molcan believes sharing the court with the Serbian great taught him the secret to success at the top level, as he likened the Serb to a chess player because of his strategic prowess during matches.

Molcan and Djokovic have both worked under the tutelage of Slovakian tennis coach Marian Vajda. Vajda was the Serb's head coach for most of his illustrious career until they decided to part ways at the end of last season. He then joined Molcan's team as his head coach in early 2022.

Vajda was still Novak Djokovic's coach when Molcan faced him for the first time, in the final of the 2021 Belgrade Open 2. While the result was a disappointing 4-6, 3-6 defeat for Molcan, he came out of the match with the learning experience of a lifetime.

"Playing against Djokovic really showed me how tennis is played," Alex Molcan recently said on the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast.

"It’s not about playing crazy fast or trying to be extremely aggressive, it’s about the head and you know it looks like Djokovic is playing chess."

Molcan made sure to implement as much learning as he could from that experience into his own game. The 25-year-old called it a "good school" for him.

"It was a really incredible experience, I learned a lot from it, I saw how maybe I can play, not exactly, but some moves, how he’s thinking, I was re-watching this match a lot and yes, the experience was amazing, it was a good school for me," the Slovakian player added.

Alex Molcan opens up about his maiden Grand Slam match against Novak Djokovic, this time with Vajda as his coach

Novak Djokovic and Marian Vajda during a training session at the Nitto ATP Tour Finals.

Alex Molcan's only other match against Novak Djokovic came in the second round of the 2022 French Open, their first clash at a Grand Slam. It was an unusual experience for the Serb, as Marian Vajda was in the opposition box for the first time in his career.

Molcan spoke about the French Open experience, joking that Vajda was a little stressed as his pupil went up against his former superstar mentee.

Despite a 2-6, 3-6, 6-7(4) loss, Molcan was thrilled to get another opportunity to face the 21-time Grand Slam champion.

"I think Marian was a little bit stressed," Molcan said with a laugh.

"It was a good match. In the third set, I was up... I was pretty close to getting the first set, but then he showed why he is one of the greatest players of all time. It was a nice match and great experience," he added.

After starting the year at no. 88 in the ATP singles rankings, Molcan ended the 2022 season in the Top 50. After last year's Belgrade final, he reached two other tour-level finals this year in Marrakech and Lyon.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes