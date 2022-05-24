"To be honest, I am not looking forward to it" - Novak Djokovic on potentially facing former coach Marian Vajda

Novak Djokovic booked his place in the second round of the 2022 French Open on Monday with a 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 win over Yoshihito Nishioka. One of Djokovic's potential opponents in the second round is Alex Molcan, who happens to be the new ward of the Serb's former coach Marian Vajda.

Speaking to the media after beating the Japanese, the World No. 1 was quizzed about the prospect of facing Vajda. In response, the Serb explained that it "wasn't easy" to digest the fact that he might have to cross paths with his former coach when he first saw the draw.

"I've written to Marian a few days ago, we have seen each other here as well," the Serb said. "When I looked at the draw, it wasn't easy, I must admit."

Molcan will play Federico Coria in his first-round match on Tuesday, and Djokovic reckons he will treat the Slovak like every other opponent. However, the 20-time Major champion reiterated that having Vajda in the opposing box would be an entirely different proposition.

"Molcan for me is an opponent just like any other, but I've never had Marian in the opposing box," he added. "To be honest, I am not looking forward to it."

Vajda, who guided Djokovic to all 20 of his Majors, parted ways with the Serb in March this year. But it was claimed that the decision behind the split was taken as early as the 2021 ATP Finals.

The Slovak coach confirmed his position as Alex Molcan's head coach earlier in May.

"I admit it would be very strange" - Marian Vajda on potentially needing to coach Molcan against Novak Djokovic

Alex Molcan is now coached by compatriot Marian Vajda

Marian Vajda discussed the possibility of having to coach Alex Molcan against Novak Djokovic as soon as he officially announced his partnership with the 24-year-old.

Earlier this month, the renowned coach had pointed out in an interview with Pravda that playing the 20-time Major champion would serve as a learning curve for his new ward.

"That would be a great feeling," Vajda said. "I would be happy, a match like that would give Alex a lot. He needs them."

Having said that, Vajda admitted it would be "very strange" to coach someone against his former ward.

"I admit it would be very strange," said Vajda. "But what if I would have to do it. I'm a professional after all."

The world No. 1 has faced Alex Molcan only once before, triumphing 6-4, 6-3 in the final of the 2021 Belgrade Open.

