Novak Djokovic wanted only one coach to focus more on Grand Slams: Marian Vajda opens up on his split with the Serb

Marian Vajda recently delved deeper into his split with former ward Novak Djokovic, revealing that the World No. 1 felt it would be better to play Slams with just one coach.

Vajda and Djokovic parted ways in March this year when it was claimed that the decision behind the split was taken as early as the 2021 ATP Finals.

The Slovak is the most celebrated coach in men's tennis history, having guided Djokovic to all 20 of his Majors.

During a recent interview with Pravda, he was asked to shed some light on his split with the Serb. Vajda revealed that Djokovic felt the need to stick to one coach since he would be reducing his tournament workload.

"We were together for a long time, he wanted to focus more on Grand Slam tournaments and the team was no longer important in such quantity," Vajda said. "He wanted to reduce it and have only one coach. He chose Goran Ivaniševič. There was no reason for us to be more. However, we have never talked directly about it, I am only based on an analysis of the program that you have prepared for the near future."

Vajda was then asked if he still watched his former ward in action. The 57-year-old coach replied in the affirmative. But he also pointed out that Djokovic's poor form so far can be attributed to the events that took place in Australia earlier this year, where the Serb was deported due to his unvaccinated status.

"Yes, I saw some matches," Vajda said. "Of course, everything is conditioned by the events that took place at the beginning of the season. It didn't help, he didn't play matches."

Vajda also believes that the World No. 1 will struggle in Madrid and Rome before heading to Paris.

Upon being further probed about the 34-year-old's chances at Roland Garros, Vajda admitted that the former might find the going tough in Paris as well. However, he sees Djokovic back in full form for Wimbledon.

"I don't know if it's Roland Garros," said the Slovak. "There will be players running and Novak still lacks wrestling experience. It is visible. But he could be ready for Wimbledon. It is his surface, he can use its advantages there."

"I admit it would be very strange" - Marian Vajda on potentially needing to coach Alex Molcan against Novak Djokovic

Marian Vajda now coaches Slovakia's Alex Molcan

Marian Vajda now serves as the head coach for Slovak No. 1 Alex Molcan. Vajda only recently took charge of Molcan and will be looking to prepare his ward to the best of his abilities for the clay swing.

During the interview, Vajda was asked how he would feel if Molcan were to face the 20-time Major champion in the coming weeks. The Slovak coach said it would be a "great feeling" and that the fixture would be a great learning curve for his new ward.

"That would be a great feeling," Vajda said. "I would be happy, a match like that would give Alex a lot. He needs them."

That said, Vajda admitted it would be "very strange" to devise tactics against the Serb.

"I admit it would be very strange," said Vajda. "But what if I would have to do it. I'm a professional after all."

