Novak Djokovic splits with long-time coach Marian Vajda: Report

Novak Djokovic has reportedly parted ways with long-time coach Marian Vajda in a surprising sequence of events. Trusted Serbian reporter Sasa Ozmo broke the news of Vajda's departure in a recent article for Tennis Majors.

It is pertinent to note that Vajda did not accompany Djokovic to Australia in January or Dubai last month. However, he had spoken out in defense of his charge during the World No. 2's visa fiasco Down Under.

As things stand, the rest of Djokovic’s team stays the same – Goran Ivanisevic as the head coach, Ulises Badio and Miljan Amanovic as the Serb's physios, and fitness coach Marco Panichi.

Neither Marian Vajda nor Novak Djokovic have commented on the matter so far. But one can expect the 20-time Major champion to offer his thoughts on the matter sooner rather than later.

This is not the first time Vajda and Djokovic have parted ways. The two briefly went their separate ways in 2017 when the Serb was battling an elbow injury, but reunited the following year.

Vajda retained his position as Djokovic's coach despite the addition of Goran Ivanisevic in 2019.

The Slovak, who turns 57 in three weeks, has often mentioned his desire to spend more time with his family. Some fans believe this could be the key reason behind his departure from the World No. 2's team. However, it is pertinent to note that this line of thought is merely speculation at this point.

Sasa Ozmo has claimed that the decision behind the split was taken as early as the 2021 ATP Finals, and that the events of 2022 had nothing to do with the move.

Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa It is important to emphasize this: #Djokovic and Vajda have agreed to a mutual split after the ATP Finals in Turin. Nothing to do with everything that has been going on since the start of 2022. It is important to emphasize this: #Djokovic and Vajda have agreed to a mutual split after the ATP Finals in Turin. Nothing to do with everything that has been going on since the start of 2022.

Marian Vajda has been a vital cog in Novak Djokovic’s wheel for more than 15 years

Novak Djokovic with Marian Vajda at the 2021 Nitto ATP Tour Finals

Marian Vajda has been a vital cog in Novak Djokovic's wheel since 2006; the two joined forces ahead of the French Open that year. Vajda has guided the Serb to each of his 20 Slam victories, making him the most celebrated coach in men's tennis ahead of Toni Nadal (16 Slams with Rafael Nadal).

In addition to this, the 56-year-old also helped the Serb claim five ATP Finals crowns and a further 37 Masters 1000 titles. Under Vajda's guidance, Djokovic and Team Serbia won the 2010 Davis Cup.

Furthermore, the World No. 2 also won the bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Vajda was declared the best coach by the Olympic Committee of Serbia in 2010 and 2011. He also won the ATP Coach of the Year award in 2018.

