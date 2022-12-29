Austin Peay vs Queens Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 29 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Austin Peay Governors are off to a 6-7 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, tenth in the ASUN Conference, and on a two-game losing streak.

They are coming off a loss against the No.7 Tennessee Volunteers (86-44) in their last outing and will now take on the Queens University of Charlotte Royals, who are on a brilliant 10-3 start to the season.

The Queens and first in the same conference and managed to win against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (82-73) in their last outing. They will now host this game at the Curry Arena on Thursday (December 29) where they will look to continue their winning run. The Governors, on the other hand, will be looking to end their losing run.

Austin Peay Governors vs Queens University of Charlotte Royals: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Austin Peay Governors +220 +7 (-110) O 139 (-110) Queens University of Charlotte Royals -275 -7 (-110) U 139 (-110)

The Governors are off to a mixed start to the season with six wins and seven losses. Their most impressive wins have come against teams like the South Florida Bulls (62-60), the Albany Great Danes (74-59), the Tennessee State Tigers (77-61), and the Kentucky Christian Knights (102-57). They now have a tough away game against the top team in the conference.

The Governors are poor when it comes to offense, averaging only 68.5 points per game, which ranks 275th in the nation, whereas conceding 69.1 points per game.

The Queens University of Charlotte Royals started the season with ten wins and only three losses. They suffered losses against the La Salle Explorers (72-60), the George Mason Patriots (72-65), and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (75-65). They are very impressive on the offensive front, averaging a brilliant 80.2 points per game while conceding 70.8 points per game.

Austin Peay Governors vs Queens University of Charlotte Royals: Match Details

Fixture: Austin Peay Governors @ Queens University of Charlotte Royals

Date & Time: Thursday, December 29, 06:00 p.m ET

Venue: Curry Arena

Austin Peay Governors vs Queens University of Charlotte Royals: Prediction

The Royals are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games after an against-the-spread win. They are 8-0 against the spread in their last eight games overall. They are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games after a straight win and 6-0 against the spread in their last six games against a team with a losing record.

There have been no recent meetings between the two teams, but looking at the statistics, Queens has a big advantage over Austin Peay.

Final Prediction: Royals -7 (-110)

