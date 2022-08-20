Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 19 | 2022 MLB Season

The Baltimore Orioles will host the Boston Red Sox on Friday night. These two American League East foes have their sights set on the playoffs, but they're both on the outside looking in at the moment.

The Orioles lost by a score of 3-2 on Thursday to the Chicago Cubs, bringing their record to 61-57 on the season. Looking at the Red Sox, they are now 59-60 on the year following their 8-2 defeat at the hands of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Baltimore has loved playing at home, winning 19 of their past 26 games played at Camden Yards.

Jordan Lyles, who is 9-9 with a 4.48 ERA through 24 starts, will be on the hill Friday for Baltimore. He'll be pitching against a Boston team that has a capable lineup but one that hasn't been too consistent.

Recently, the O's right-hander has been very reliable, pitching to a 2.86 ERA in his past four starts. Lyles faced the Red Sox twice in May with mixed results, as they tallied a ton of hits off of the righty. He'll look to be more efficient this time around at home, where he has a 2.73 ERA on the year.

"Jordan Lyles, Filthy Sliders." - Rob Friedman

Boston's Kutter Crawford gets the call on Friday night. Crawford has a 4.18 ERA, and this will be his 10th start of 2022. Last start, he was solid, surrendering two hits and two earned runs while fanning five in six innings in a loss to the New York Yankees. He'll be pitching against a decent Orioles lineup on Friday, but his last start is a performance he'll want to build on.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Match Details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox @ Baltimore Orioles

Date & Time: Friday, August 19, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Boston Red Sox -111 +1.5 (-220) Over 8.5 (-120) Baltimore Orioles +101 -1.5 (+180) Under 8.5 (+100)

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Best Picks

Adley Rutschman has provided a great boost for the Orioles club since being called up. He's slugging .520 off of righties, and he'll likely be slotted into the two-hole. He's great at drawing walks, too, so even if he gets pitched around, expect him to score in his home park, which is more catered to hitters.

Pick: Adley Rutschman Over 0.5 Runs (-135)

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Betting Prediction

These clubs have been very competitive in their season series this year, so expect more of the same on Friday night. The over has hit in seven of the last 10 games where the Red Sox have been favored, and it's 7-2 in Boston's previous nine Friday games. Expect both clubs to score a good amount of runs in the series opener.

Prediction: Orioles Team Total Over 4 Runs (-110) & Total Over 9 Runs (+105)

Last 15 Days' MLB Picks are: 132-99-4 (+221.2 Units)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt