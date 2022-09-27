Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions September 27, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Baltimore Orioles play the first of four games tonight against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
After being swept by the New York Yankees, the Red Sox have officially been eliminated from playoff contention. However, their playoff hopes died shortly after the season began.
"Ladies and gentlemen, the 2022 Boston Red Sox" - @BarstoolHubbs
While Baltimore was flirting with a playoff appearance, they would practically have to win out to steal a Wild Card seat. While crazier things have happened in baseball history, this is extremely unlikely.
Pitching in this one is Kyle Bradish for Baltimore and Michael Wacha for Boston.
Bradish is having a respectable rookie season. While his 4.65 isn't putting him in Rookie of the Year conversations, he's showing real potential and could be a real force in Baltimore in the coming years.
Wacha has been tremendous in his first year in Boston. He's having the best year of his career and for absolutely nothing. He likely has just one more start after today and holds a 2.70 ERA and a record of 11-1.
Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Match Details
Fixture: Baltimore Orioles @ Boston Red Sox
Date & Time: Tuesday, September 27, 7.10 PM EDT
Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, MA
"Fenway Park and its many banners." - nj2nh.photography
Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Betting Odds
Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Best Picks
In a game like this, first-five-inning bets are a great idea. Bullpens can be unpredictable, but these two starters have been consistent all year long. An argument can be made for both teams, but there is only one play when it comes to the over/under.
First Five Innings Under 4.5 Runs (+100)
Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Prediction
Brandish has made some great starts against Boston this year. He's allowed three runs or less in three of his four starts against the Sox. However, Wacha has looked great against every team he's faced.
However, half of his starts against Baltimore have been shutouts. There are plenty of great plays in this game, but my full game prediction is the same as my first half bet. Bettors should ride with Wacha and the under.
Boston -125 @ Under 8.5 Runs