Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Odds, Pick, Lines, and Prediction - September 9 | 2022 MLB Season

The Baltimore Orioles will take on the Boston Red Sox in a three-game series at home at Oriole Park. Game 1 is scheduled to be played on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. EDT. The best odds, lines, and picks for tonight's game are here.

This will be a battle between the two American League East sides. Currently, they reside in the bottom two positions in the standings. The Orioles are five games behind a possible playoff spot, while the chances for the Red Sox to make it to the postseason are slim.

The Orioles suffered a 3-1 series defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays at home, taking their overall record to 72-65 with a 40-28 home record. They will be looking to bounce back from their recent series defeat and will be defiant against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are on a three-game losing streak and are currently looking to relinquish their hopes of making it to the postseason unless a bigger performance is put up by the unit as a whole toward the final phase of the regular season.

The Orioles will start RHP Austin Voth on the mound. He has an ERA of 4.41, a 1.40 WHIP, and a W-L of 4-2. This will be his 14th start of the season because, earlier with the Nationals, he was only a relief pitcher. He is looking to make his mark in front of the Oriole bullpen and has registered three wins in his five previous starts on the hill. This will be his first outing against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Dominican youngster Brayan Bello. He has had a torrid season so far, managing only one win in six starts on the mound. He does punch out enough hitters. He has an ERA of 5.91 and a 1.81 WHIP. This will be a fresh start for Bello as he looks to make a mark in the big leagues.

"Austin Voth, Wicked Curveballs." - PitchingNinja

Match Details: Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox

Fixture: Boston Red Sox @ Baltimore Orioles

Date & Time: Friday, September 9, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oriole Park, Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Betting Odds

Teams Money Line Spread Over/Under Boston Red Sox +105 +1.5 (-195) Over 8.5 (-110) Baltimore Orioles -125 -1.5 (+165) Under 8.5 (-110)

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Best Picks

Austin Voth does look to punch out hitters on a 2-2 count with his nasty curveballs. He has an above average K/9 rate this season. The Red Sox, as a unit, have been striking out a lot this season. So, expect Voth to keep his season punchout rate in check.

Pick: Austin Voth Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-115)

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Betting Predictions

The Red Sox are coming off a series defeat on the road and are still trying to fight the Orioles to have an off chance of making it to the postseason. The Orioles are vying for a spot in the playoffs as well, so look out for them to turn the series in their favor at home against the Red Sox.

Orioles to win most inninigs (-115)

