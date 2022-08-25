Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 25 | 2022 MLB Season

The Baltimore Orioles will be playing the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night at home. The White Sox defeated the Orioles 5-3 on Wednesday to improve to 63-61. Baltimore is now down to 64-59 after losing Wednesday's matchup.

Despite the loss, Baltimore has been solid at home this season, holding a 36-24 record at Camden Yards. Their last 26 home games have been especially good, where they've won 19.

Jordan Lyles gets the ball Thursday for the Orioles, carrying a 9-9 record and a 4.61 ERA. Chicago's offense ranks 20th in runs per game, which might be surprising given the talent they have in the lineup.

Recently, the O's right-hander has been slightly better, sporting a 3.81 ERA in his previous five outings. When Lyles faced the Orioles in late June, they were able to get to him, scoring four runs in his seven innings of work. Still, the score ended only 4-3, so Lyles was able to keep his team in the game even though they lost. Look for the White Sox to have similar success against Lyles on Thursday.

Lance Lynn, who is 3-5 with a 5.30 ERA, will take the mound Thursday for the road team. Last start, he was solid, going 5 2/3 innings, allowing five hits and one earned run while fanning six in a loss to the Cleveland Guardians.

Lynn has a 3.40 expected FIP indicating that he's been unlucky so far this year and is performing better than it seems. The O's were able to get to Lynn last time, as the White Sox righty surrendered five earned runs in 6 2/3 frames. He was able to record eight Ks that game. In August, he currently has a 3.04 ERA which is a much more encouraging sign.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox Match Details

Fixture: Chicago White Sox @ Baltimore Orioles

Date & Time: Thursday, August 25, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Chicago White Sox -114 -1.5 (+140) Over 8.0 (-110) Baltimore Orioles +104 +1.5 (-165) Under 8.0 (-110)

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox Best Picks

Lance Lynn had a shaky outing versus the Orioles last time he faced them, but the good news is that he lasted almost seven full frames. He struck out eight in that start, and recently he's notched 6+ Ks in six of his previous seven outings. Look for him to make that seven of eight on Thursday.

Pick: Lance Lynn Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+106)

Lynn has also had seven straight starts with one or zero walks. The Orioles rank in the bottom 10 in walk rate, so look for this trend to continue.

Pick: Lance Lynn Under 1.5 Walks Given (-135)

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox Betting Prediction

Lynn's overall stats aren't easy on the eyes, but his latest performances are more in line with what we should expect. Lyles has been okay, but the White Sox should be able to get to him early. Look for the visitors to lead through five as they finish up this set in Baltimore.

Prediction: White Sox First 5 Innings ML (-124)

Lucas Abrenica's Last 15 Days' MLB Picks are: 136-100-4 (+250.9 Units)

