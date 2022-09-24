Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 23 | 2022 MLB Season

The Baltimore Orioles will be home to face the Houston Astros on Friday night. Houston pretty much has the #1 seed locked up, so they'll be looking to remain healthy before the postseason starts.

Baltimore's playoff hopes are still alive, but they're running out of time. Right now, they're four games back of the Seattle Mariners for the final AL Wild Card spot.

The Orioles shut out the Astros on Wednesday to improve to 78-71 this year. The Astros are now 99-52 this season after the loss. Baltimore has now impressively taken six of the previous seven meetings.

Houston has been a very strong road team despite the loss, but Baltimore is pretty tough to beat in their home park. The O's are now 43-32 at home entering Friday's contest.

Dean Kremer will be taking the mound Friday for the Orioles. He is 7-4 with a 3.33 ERA in 18 starts this year. The Astros' lineup is averaging five runs per game in their past seven, but star Jose Altuve is listed as questionable tonight.

Recently, the Orioles' right-hander has been even better, sporting a 2.70 ERA in his last six outings. The Baltimore right-hander has been slightly more effective in his home stadium, too, carrying a 3.14 ERA while home.

Kremer faced Houston and Urquidy in late August, and in that start, he pitched a gem. He tossed 7 2/3 innings, allowing just one run. Kremer had one of, if not his best, outings against Houston, so we'll see if he can do it again one night after the Astros were shutout.

Houston sends out hurler Jose Urquidy, who is 13-7 with a 3.96 ERA. Baltimore's lineup, which scores the ninth-fewest runs per game, shouldn't be an issue for Urquidy. The O's have some exciting young talent in the lineup, but they have been inconsistent in the second half.

In his last outing, Urquidy threw six innings, allowing six earned runs, while he K'd six in a loss versus the Oakland Athletics. Urquidy also has a 4.55 expected ERA, so he may be in for some regression like we saw in his last start. The O's only scored two last night, but Urquidy has been hittable, especially lately.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros Match Details

Fixture: Houston Astros @ Baltimore Orioles

Date & Time: Friday, September 23, 7.05 PM EDT

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Houston Astros -142 -1.5 (+115) Over 7.5 (-120) Baltimore Orioles +132 +1.5 (-135) Under 7.5 (+100)

Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros Betting Prediction

The Orioles have been really good in front of their home crowd and with their season hanging by a thread, expect them to come out hungry. Expect the home team to score over three off of Urquidy and the Astros pitching staff on Friday.

Prediction: Orioles Team Total Runs Over 3 (-143)

