Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - October 2 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Yankees will face the Baltimore Orioles for the last time in the MLB regular season on Sunday (October 2). Their series is tied at 1-1.

On Wednesday, the Yankees won against the Toronto Blue Jays up north to improve their season record to 96-59. Meanwhile, following their defeat to the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, the Orioles now have an overall record of 80-76.

With a remarkable 56-22 record at the Yankee Stadium, New York has been one of the finest home teams in the MLB.

The two teams' most recent meeting at Yankee Stadium took place in May, and the game ended in a split. The Yankees have a 12-6 season series advantage. The Orioles fought till the end, but it was all in vain, as they failed to clinch a wildcard spot in the American League.

The Yankees will start with Chi Chi Gonzalez on the mound. He's 0-1 this season with a 1.53 WHIP. This will be his fifth start for the Yankees since making the transition from the Milwaukee Brewers in June. He has been inconsistent on the hill and has looked shaky in his early outings for the Yanks.

The Orioles, meanwhile, will give the ball to Kyle Bradish. He's 4-7 this season with a 1.39 WHIP and has raked in 106 Ks. This will be his 22nd start of the season and second against the Yankees. In his previous outing against the Yanks, he recorded a loss, giving up four runs on eight hits in 4.1 IP.

Match Details: Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees

Fixture: Orioles at Yankees

Date and Time: Sunday, October 2; 1:35 PM ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Baltimore Orioles +134 +1.5 (-156) Over 7.5 (-115) New York Yankees -158 -1.5 (+130) Under 7.5 (-105)

Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees: Best Picks

The Yanks will look to build upon their good form as they near the postseason games. Now that the Orioles have been knocked out, they will just look for a morale-boosting win here.

The Yanks. meanwhile, are experimenting with their bullpen and starters as of now. So, an over wouldn't be absolutely impossible today.

Pick: Over 7.5 (-115)

Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees Prediction

It will be a close contest for sure, as both teams will look for a decent win for two very different reasons, of course. The Orioles should cover the spread once again.

Orioles +1.5 (-156)

