Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics MLB Odds, Pick, Predictions, and Preview: September 2| 2022 MLB Season

The Baltimore Orioles are set to begin a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics. Starting Friday evening, the Orioles will come in with a victory and the Athletics with a defeat in their last respective matches.

The American League East is highly contested right now. Three teams are in the race for the second spot, Baltimore being one. Currently in fourth place, they are only one back of the Toronto Blue Jays. The second-placed Tampa Bay Rays are just three up on the Orioles. Anything is possible, as the race for second is wide open.

Baltimore's impressive streak of 7-3 in their last 10 is why they are still in the mix. If only their away record were a little better, things would look a lot different. However, at 32-37, there is room for improvement. The three-game series is in Baltimore, an added advantage for the O's. With the full support of fans, the Orioles will look to dismantle the Athletics.

Oakland is out of the playoffs race. They are the worst performing team in the AL West with a terrible 49-83 record. Both home and away performances have been far from expected, with an utterly disappointing 22-43 and 27-40, respectively. The current steak of 4-6 in their last 10 is not helping them either. However, they would love to fancy their chances against a tough Baltimore side.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics: Match Details

Match: Athletics @ Orioles

Date & Time: Friday, September 2, 07:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oriole Park, Baltimore, Maryland

Odds: Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Baltimore Orioles -165 -1.5 (+125) U 8 (-110) Oakland Athletics +140 +1.5 (-145) O 8 (-110)

Odds support the Orioles in Game 1.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics: Pick

Dean Kremer will start the proceedings for the Orioles on Friday evening. His last four outings have earned him a total of 19 strikeouts. The ERA is a little over three in most games, but it's still pretty effective. The Athletics need to be extremely careful in order to avoid Kremer's fireballs.

Nevertheless, Dean has to be the pick of the game.

Here are this season's statistics for Dean Kremer

GP IP H ER SO ERA 15 83.1 84 30 62 3.24

Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics: Prediction

The Orioles seem to be the clear winner of Game 1. They are desperate for wins as they are still in contention for the playoffs. This is the right time for the Athletics to knock on their door. Baltimore can surely make a clean sweep of the series and hope for the other teams to blunder. As of now, anything is possible in the AL East.

