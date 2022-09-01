WATCH: Baltimore Orioles top prospect Gunnar Henderson was informed he will be making his MLB debut against the Cleveland Guardians in heartwarming video

Baltimore Orioles star prospect Gunnar Henderson is finally getting his chance in the MLB, making his dreams come true. This is one of the rare, universally beloved moments that is part of what makes baseball so great. He went into the facility as a minor leaguer and exited as a member of the MLB roster.

The Baltimore Orioles posted a heartwarming video to Twitter, which can be found below.

"Unforgettable moments" - Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson is the number two overall prospect in baseball and has a ton of upside. Currently hitting a .312 batting average in the minors, he proved he was ready for this step up. He is also a strong defensive player, able to play both third base and shortstop.

It did not take long for Henderson to make his presence felt in Baltimore, recording his first hit in his first game in the MLB. Not just a hit, but an unforgettable home run.

Talkin' Baseball posted a clip of the home run against the Cleveland Guardians to Twitter.

Talkin' Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Gunnar Henderson home run in his MLB debut!!! Gunnar Henderson home run in his MLB debut!!!

"Gunnar Henderson home run in his MLB debut!!!" - Talkin' Baseball

As if the heartwarming video was not enough, Henderson immediately proved that he belongs in the MLB. Not only is he a great story and a young player with tons of potential, he can contribute now. As the Orioles make their unlikely attempt for the Wildcard spot in the playoffs, they need all the help they can get.

Gunnar Henderson could be a key part of the future for the Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles v Cleveland Guardians

Players like Henderson are exactly what the Baltimore Orioles need. After many years of disappointment, they finally have reason to be hopeful for the future.

Henderson even managed to catch the eye of MLB insider Jeff Passan, who was not stingy with his praise.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Gunnar Henderson just hit an absolute nuke ... and completely lost his helmet in the process. He ran the bases on his first big league home run with his glorious lettuce flapping in the wind. What a stud. Gunnar Henderson just hit an absolute nuke ... and completely lost his helmet in the process. He ran the bases on his first big league home run with his glorious lettuce flapping in the wind. What a stud.

"Gunnar Henderson just hit an absolute nuke ... and completely lost his helmet in the process. He ran the bases on his first big league home run with his glorious lettuce flapping in the wind. What a stud" - Jeff Passan

With the playoffs still possible for the Orioles, the addition of Henderson has electrified the fanbase. Even if the team comes up short in the postseason, the MLB experience for Gunnar Henderson will be invaluable down the road.

A video posted to YouTube shows just how good Henderson was in the minors and the skills he is bringing to the majors.

Henderson's debut with the Orioles went about as perfectly as it could have. With so much potential, Henderson's career will be watched with great interest.

