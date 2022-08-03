Baltimore Orioles vs Texas Rangers: Odds, Line, Picks, (Y)RFI, and Predictions August 3, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Baltimore Orioles are playing for a sweep of the Texas Rangers Wednesday afternoon at Globe Life Park.

The Orioles have demolished the Rangers in their last two games, outscoring them 15 - 4. The Os are becoming a real threat in the American League East.

"Mateo has homered in this game... AGAIN" - Orioles

Pitching in this one are Kyle Bradish for the Orioles and Martin Perez for the Rangers.

Bradish's rookie season isn't going as well as he likely hoped. After having a less-than-stellar start to the year, Bradish went down with a shoulder injury in mid-June. The inflammation may have been responsible for his poor performances, as he has had a phenomenal start coming off the injured list. He has recorded two runs on five hits in five innings pitched.

Perez is having a career year in Texas as he currently holds a 2.52 ERA. Only once has he finished a season with an ERA under 4. Additionally, his 9-2 record has kept the Rangers from being the worst team in baseball.

Baltimore Orioles vs Texas Rangers Match Details

Fixture: Baltimore Orioles @ Texas Rangers

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 3, 2:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Globe Life Park, Arlington, TX

"Globe Life Park is almost ready." - rangersenforced

Baltimore Orioles vs Texas Rangers Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Orioles +1.5 (-156) +136 Over 7.5 (-115) Yes (+105) Rangers -1.5 (+130) -162 Under 7.5 (-105) No (-125)

Baltimore Orioles vs Texas Rangers Best Picks

Perez is just 29 strikeouts away from a new season high, with a third of the season still to play. With his game totals climbing, he could notch that in just three starts. Baltimore is one of the best teams in the league at striking out, and Perez should easily manage 6 Ks.

Martin Perez Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-108)

Martin Perez enters play with a WHIP of 1.15.

Perez has allowed a run in the first just once in his last five starts, and Lynn has allowed a run in the first three times in his previous five. While Perez may pitch a clean first inning, Lynn almost certainly will not.

A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (+105)

Baltimore Orioles vs Texas Rangers Prediction

While this game means very little to the 2022 MLB season, it should be a great game due to the pitching matchup. It will showcase an 11-year veteran who's finally found his stride facing off against a rookie who's trying to find his footing in the league. The man with a 9-2 record deserves some respect, but bettors would be wise to look at the under as well.

Rangers (-162) & Under 7.5 Runs (-105)

