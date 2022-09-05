Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 5 | 2022 MLB Season

The Baltimore Orioles are set to face off against the Toronto Blue Jays in a four-game series at home at Oriole Park. The first game of the double header is scheduled to be played in Baltimore on Monday, September 5 at 1:05 p.m. EDT. The best odds, lines, and picks for the game are here.

On Sunday afternoon, Toronto finished a three-game road series against the Pittsburgh Pirates in search of a sweep. On Saturday night, they won their third game of the series, 4-1. The Blue Jays have an overall record of 73-59 and have acquired the third spot in the American League East standings.

The Baltimore Orioles played at home against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday in an attempt to complete their own sweep after winning 8-1 on Saturday. Baltimore won game two of their series against the A's on Saturday night. This extended their winning streak to four games and moved them to ten games over .500 for the season.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top as the battle for the playoffs in the AL East heats up. Both teams have an equal chance of clinching a postseason berth.

Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman is making his 26th start of the year. He enters the game with a record of 10-9, a 3.14 ERA, a 1.247 WHIP, 23 walks, and 164 strikeouts in 140.1 innings pitched. In his most recent start, on Tuesday against the Cubs at home, Gausman triumphed. On June 16, at home, Gausman faced the Orioles for the first time in his career and lost. He will be looking to bounce back this time around.

Jordan Lyles will start on the mound for the Baltimore Orioles for the 28th time this season. He enters the game with a record of 10-9, a 4.25 ERA, a 1.444 WHIP, 48 walks, and 123 strikeouts in 152.1 innings pitched. In his most recent start against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday, Lyles triumphed. Lyles starts this game. This is his sixth versus the Blue Jays. He'll be making his eighth appearance overall.

Match Details: Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays @ Baltimore Orioles

Date & Time: Monday, September 5, 1:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oriole Park, Baltimore, Maryland.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Betting Odds and Picks

This is the first of three series between these teams in the final stretch of the regular season. From Monday and the conclusion of the season, there will be ten games between the Blue Jays and Orioles. These games will be crucial in determining who makes the playoffs. Lyles has pitched effectively at home this year, compiling a 2.94 ERA over 70.1 innings at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The youthful Orioles weren't anticipated to be anywhere near a postseason spot when we got to this point in the year. One has to wonder if the burden of the entire situation will start to wear them down.

Toronto, meanwhile, has visited this location before. Gausman has been very resilient while traveling, going 6-3 with a 2.01 ERA over 76 innings of work. The Blue Jays hold the advantage on the mound, and their greater level of experience is advantageous in this contest. Take Toronto for an evening beverage.

Pick: Kevin Gausman to record a win (YES).

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Betting Predictions

Both teams will be carrying good momentum coming into this series and will be looking to gain an advantage over the other as the race toward the postseason heats up. The Blue Jays possess more firepower and depth when it comes to their batting lineup. So, expect them to target Lyles from the onset.

Blue Jays to record a win (YES)

