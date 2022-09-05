Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 5 | 2022 MLB Season

The Baltimore Orioles are set to face off against the Toronto Blue Jays in a four-game series at home at Oriole Park. The second game of the doubleheader is scheduled to be played in Baltimore on September 5 at 4:35 p.m. EDT. The best odds, lines, and picks for the game are here.

In an effort to sweep the Pirates, Toronto played their last game of a three-game road series on Sunday. They triumphed 4-1 in game three of the series on Saturday evening. The Blue Jays now hold third place in the American League East rankings with an overall record of 73-59.

Baltimore took on Oakland at home on Sunday in an effort to complete their own sweep after defeating Oakland 8-1 on Saturday. Baltimore defeated the A's in game two of their series on Saturday, extending their winning streak to four games and putting them ten games above.500 on the season.

The Orioles will start Mike Baumann on the hill in the second game of a double header against the Blue Jays. He is still in the early stages of his major league career, coming off the ranks of the Orioles' AAA team. He has a W-L of 1-2 and a 1.58 WHIP. It will indeed be a challenge for him to face off against the power-hitting lineup of the Blue Jays this afternoon.

The Blue Jays will start Jose Berrios on the mound in Game 2 against the Orioles. He has an ERA of 5.32 with a 1.38 WHIP and an overall record of 9-5. He is currently on a decent run, having won three games in a row in his last five starts. He did give out hits and runs early in the game, but made sure to register a win for his team. He has a good breaking ball and a high-energy fastball.

In the waning weeks of the regular season, these teams will play three series, starting with this one. There will be 10 games between the Blue Jays and Orioles between Monday and the end of the season; these games will be essential in determining who advances to the postseason. Baumann is still in the early phases at Oriole Park.

The Blue Jays have visited Oriole Park before. Jose's last start against the Orioles resulted in a win, where he gave away three runs on three hits with eight punchouts in seven IP. He would like to repeat that process from the hilltop yet again.

Pick: Jose Berrios to record a win (YES).

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Betting Predictions

Both teams will be entering this series with positive momentum and will be vying for an advantage over one another as the race to the postseason intensifies. When it comes to their batting lineup, the Blue Jays are more potent and diverse. They anticipate that Lyles will be their first target.

Prediction: Blue Jays to record a win

