Baylor vs Nicholls Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 28 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Baylor Bears will take on the Nicholls State Colonels at the Ferrell Center in the NCAA on Wednesday (December 28).

The Bears are off to a wonderful 9-2 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season,. They're seventh in the Big 12 Conference and on an impressive four-game winning streak. They're coming off a 58-48 win against the Northwestern State Demons (58-48) in their previous outing.

Meanwhile, the Nicholls State Colonels, who are 6-6 at the start of the season, are first in the Southland Conference. They beat the Trinity Baptist College Eagles 90-46 in their last outing.

Baylor Bears vs Nicholls State Colonels: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Baylor Bears -4500 -21 (-110) O 150.5 (-110) Nicholls State Colonels +1600 +21 (-110) U 150.5 (-110)

The Bears started the season on a brilliant note with nine wins and only two losses. The losses came against the No.13 Virginia Cavaliers (86-79) and Marquette Golden Eagles (96-70). Their home record is a perfect 6-0.

The team is offensively very strong, averaging an impressive 80.4 points per game, which ranks 40th in the nation. Defensively, they have been decent too, conceding 66.3 points per outing, which ranks 118th in the nation.

The Colonels, meanwhile, have had a mixed start to the season with six wins and as many losses. Their most impressive wins have come against the San Diego Toreros (72-70), Southeastern Louisiana Lions (88-73) and Rust College Bearcats (85-65).

The team is doing very well on offense, averaging 79.7 points per game, while conceding 72.3 points per outing, which ranks 50th and 270th in the nation respectively.

Baylor Bears vs Nicholls State Colonels: Match Details

Fixture: Nicholls State Colonels @ Baylor Bears

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 28; 08:00 p.m ET

Venue: Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas

Baylor Bears vs Nicholls State Colonels: Prediction

The Bears' last four games have been below the total mark. Their last four games at home have been below the total line too. Four of their last five games have gone below the total mark after a straight win. Four of their last five games played on a Wednesday have been below the total.

The two teams have played each other twice before, with Baylor winning on both occasions. They're too strong a team for Nicholls State and are clear favorites here.

Final Prediction: Total Under 150.5 (-110)

