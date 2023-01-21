Baylor vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 21 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The (#21) Baylor Bears (13-5) will take on the Oklahoma Sooners (11-7) in Norman on Saturday. Baylor has won three straight conference games, two of which were on the road against West Virginia and Texas Tech.

Blue chip prospect Keyonte George balled out in their latest win, scoring 27 points on 8-of-15 against Texas Tech in Lubbock. Oklahoma is 2-4 in conference play, with wins over Texas Tech and West Virginia by a combined 6 points. They are 1-2 at home in the conference, with one-possession losses to Texas and Iowa State.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma

Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Baylor Bears +1 o145.5 -110 Oklahoma Sooners -1 u145.5 -110

Baylor Bears vs. Oklahoma Sooners Match Details

Fixture: Baylor Bears at Oklahoma Sooners

Date and Time: Saturday, January 21 at 4:00 PM ET

Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

ShotQuality Tale of the Tape

Below, we will highlight essential ShotQuality data for this matchup, including Adjusted Offensive and Defensive SQ, strengths, weaknesses, and frequency. SQppp is a player's average ShotQuality points per possession.

Thus, SQppp = Total SQpoints/Total No. of Possessions.

The Baylor Bears own a 1.14 AdjOFF SQ this season, good for 20th in the nation. Oklahoma has the 52nd-best AdjDEF SQ at 0.95. Baylor does well in all key stats but excels in spacing and shot-making, placing in the 99th percentile. Conversely, the Sooners are excellent in defensive spacing and shot-making, landing in the 9th percentile or better.

The Bears own high-frequency numbers in catch & shoot three-point, cut, isolation, midrange, off-the-dribble three-point, off-screen, P&R ball screen, and transition shot types.

They are in the top 150 in all those shot types except isolation, with a 0.89 SQ PPP (223rd in the country). Conversely, the Sooners are in the top 90 in defending all those categories except the transition (308th), midrange (190th), and isolation (118th).

The Sooners have a 1.07 AdjOFF SQ, the 73rd-best mark in the country. Baylor has posted a 0.97 AdjDEF SQ this season, clocking in at 17th in the country. The Sooners are in the top 75 in shot selection and shot-making, ranking in the 76th percentile or better. In addition, they are also 55th in rim & three SQ PPP.

The Bears are in the 15th percentile in defensive shot selection and 72nd in defensive rim & three SQ PPP but in the 43rd percentile in defensive shot-making.

Oklahoma is in the country's top half in frequency regarding the following shot types: cut, finishing at the rim, half-court, isolation, and P&R ball screen. They do well in all high-frequency metrics. Baylor is in the top 35 in defending all those shot types, dominating with shots off of cuts, where they own a 0.96 SQ PPP (1st in the nation).

Baylor vs.Oklahoma Prediction

The Sooners are one of the slowest teams in the country regarding the pace of play metric on KenPom, while the Bears are just outside the top 140. Baylor is 17th in the nation in AdjDEF SQ, yet they have gotten gashed by some of the Big 12's best offenses.

OU lacks the speed and tempo to put up big numbers on Baylor, while the Bears will have their hands full with a packed crowd in Norman. So grab the under and hope for a defensive showdown in this conference tilt.

Prediction: Under 145.5 (-110)

